Of empty tins and religious noise

December is here, and I am hovering between knowing and not knowing the big deal about the month.

So colossal is the cosmological scale, Earth’s 365¼-day journey round the sun is a tiny swing hardly worth talking about.

There would be no terrestrial wobble if man’s (quite arbitrary) calendar December was ignored.

It would be all right if we kept everything on the (relatively small) human scale, without deceiving ourselves that Heaven out there is hostage to our whims, forever focused on our protection and our destiny. We would complete our cycle and quietly move on.

But as God’s dog, I must never tire of reporting the correct position. Take it or leave it; I have doubly checked; the Big Divine is still in a state of dignified rest.

He has not spoken at all to anyone. All pretenders claiming to have received special December instructions may be wonderful people in other aspects, but on this claim they are lying.

Neither have any angels been dispatched to protect you. So you have only yourselves and your devices, your laws and your luck to protect you and your fellow citizens.

You drink or spend excessively and drive recklessly at your peril.

Talking of excesses, I cannot ignore those whose conduct makes Christianity look cheap or idiotic; a monster to be hated by those who do not fit in its general outline.

Another Sunday Monitor columnist, Gawaya Tegulle, recently commented on the loud ‘sound’ (his word) generated by Pentecostal churches and preachers in residential neighbourhoods and all over our urban streets.

Tegulle’s polite appeal that the perpetrators become reasonable and attend to the noise (my word) will probably be ignored. Indeed, strangely, it may fire the offenders to generate even more noise!

Part of the problem is akin to the Jihadist theme. Our Pentecostals harbour a siege mentality. They have a deep-seated self-righteousness that they think is constantly under attack.

Listening to some of the conversations broadcast by their opinion leaders, there is a persistent insinuation that government statistics are deliberately distorted (by Anglican and Catholic bureaucrats) to come out with fewer Pentecostal Ugandans than there actually are.

With no statistics of their own, but perhaps gambling on President Museveni’s moribund administration to tremble and dish out to them more favours, these Pentecostal leaders sometimes claim that they are around 30 percent-strong of the population.

Like empty tins, empty religion can follow the money and make so much noise in the big towns, leading us to think the whole country is similarly hallucinated or permanently unhinged.

Without suicide bombs, the Pentecostal siege mentality turns inside out with PA machines, using the amplified noise to counter-attack.

It is a form of cultural terrorism. Terrorism aims to disrupt the peace of those who think differently, asserting the power of one’s world view by sheer spite.

Clearly, on our streets, no sane person is really listening. So the primary aim is probably not to preach, but to annoy, and to establish a code of impunity.

But we live in a complicated world. The boundaries between provocateur, aggressor and victim are constantly being blurred or shifted.

December may be used to generate more noise and more offence. But it may also be used for reflection: that the champions of a naughty and confused but self-righteous Christianity can appear to thrive in a political environment of institutionalised disorder. But, little by little, they are eroding the ground from which the broader Christian ethos can assert with moral clarity the case for tolerant multi-cultural co-existence.