Of NUP’s ‘ggaali’ and NRM’s ‘bandits’

The Luganda word ‘ggaali’ can mean chariot, a two or four-wheeled horse-drawn vehicle used in ancient warfare and racing. Today, chariots are used in some ceremonial events. In composition, as ‘ggaali-yomukka’, it means a ‘train’. ‘Ggaali’ is also sometimes used loosely to refer to a motorcar or a motorcycle. But the word’s most precise meaning is ‘bicycle’.

In plural, ggaali remains ggaali, the two-wheeled vehicle you see being pedalled or pushed in many rural and urban places. In different contexts, bicycles are associated with poverty, or exercise and good health, and environmental consciousness. In all the listed meanings, ggaali refers to some form of transport. However, ggaali has rapidly become a rather slippery word on Uganda’s political terrain. If you do not tread carefully, you could get tripped by it and land badly at the feet of your enemy.

Politicians have been talking so much that I hope we will not lose the context in which the ggaali fever arose. I gather the word was first used to describe social groups when marginalised young urban folk started organising themselves in petty criminal gangs and drug-related fraternities.

The way I understand it, the features of comradeship and loyalty have been extracted from this shady background and grafted into a more positive matrix of political action. The idea is to harness the energy of young people and render it useful in changing and improving the way their country is governed instead of directing it into self-destructive indulgence and crime. This process of ggaali transformation is most closely associated with the leading Opposition politician, Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, and his National Unity Platform (NUP).

This has made ruling NRM bigwigs jittery, especially since one of the tasks of these ggaali is said to be the protection of candidates and their votes during elections. It seems the NRM wishes these young people would commit crimes or in some serious way disrupt public order, so that the State has reason to put them in prison. Or worse. During the 2021 General Elections, scores of Opposition supporters were killed, and many were rounded up and thrown into prison on dubious charges. The looming 2026 election could see an even bigger harvest of victims on the ground that Opposition ggaali intended to cause violence and disorder.

The association of elections with organised violence is not new in Uganda. The ruling NRM has its official origin in organised violence as a response to a stolen election in 1980. At the time, Military Commission vice chairman Yoweri Museveni vowed to go to the bush if Military Commission chairman Paulo Muwanga and his UPC/ Milton Obote faction rigged the election. Indeed, Museveni went to the bush, in which hundreds of thousands of people were killed, and millions got displaced and dispossessed. Museveni used young people, including children, in open violence and treason. In today’s youth-influenced lingo, we would probably refer to Museveni’s Bush War rebels as armed ggaali. The word we used then was bayeekera.

Muwanga and Obote used to refer to them as ‘bandits’. But in more accurate English usage, a bandit is a robber, especially a member of an armed gang. Many of us who are old enough were glad when the bayeekera used guns to seize power from a brutal regime accused of rigging the 1980 election. The fear among ruling NRM bigwigs now is probably that the Opposition might rally so many ggaali, albeit unarmed, whose sheer volume could overwhelm or threaten a brutal regime that is accused of habitually rigging elections.

The writer, Alan Tacca, is a novelist and socio-political commentator.