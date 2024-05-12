Of thieves and a fake God

The late Prof Apolo Nsibambi, who served Uganda as prime minister, had a yellowish skin complexion.

President Museveni has a slightly darker complexion.

The writer of this column is much darker.

Looking around Africa, you will see skin colours that are still darker. Indeed, you will spot individuals whose skins are so black they seem to radiate a beautiful silvery glow. The famous South Sudanese model, Alek Wek, is an example.

Whichever of these natural shades you are endowed with, or even if you are a chemically enhanced trans-race experimenter striving after the pinkish identity of ‘European’, conventional descriptions of race ignore these differences and lump all of us as Black.

We, Black people, bear a cross many times heavier than the one on which Uganda’s Speaker, Anita Among, says the British establishment is crucifying her over our country’s draconian anti-homosexuality law.

Collectively, we Black people have been despised from ancient times, often identified as the natural racial type for slavery, dirty menial work and boring low-pay chores in rich households and big industrial outfits.

Although all races have members who are superstitious, early European explorers and armchair anthropologists often regarded Blacks/Africans as particularly inclined to superstition and weird religious practices.

The Black native was also associated with excessive drinking and an obsession with sex.

The Black native was brutal and given to explosions of mindless violence.

This brute was also inherently dishonest; very likely to be a thief. A good specimen for lynching.

We were also supposed to be slow learners. Brilliant Blacks were exceptions.

We have carried this baggage of prejudice against us for centuries. Long before Anita Among and the others in the iron-sheet saga appeared on the planet, Black people with any pride felt a duty to articulate a counter thesis to redeem their race, to inspire us to stand tall as fully fledged humans.

It was – and is – an awesome task.

African practitioners in art, literature, music and philosophy have struggled to establish the African/Black man’s humanity and dignity.

However, repeatedly, the politicians who have power have betrayed the African.

If on a busy multi-racial London or Chicago street the first suspect for a pickpocket is more likely to be a Black than a White man, back home in Africa, the conduct of corrupt despotic rulers and their cronies has the effect of justifying the prejudice that the Black man has no moral sensibility to separate him from the brutes European explorers described; brutes who needed the civilising intervention of the White man.

The iron-sheet thieves and their ilk are Africa’s top traitors, keeping us not only impoverished, but also despised, unable to be dignified.

You cannot intimidate the Europeans by dangling the ‘living God’. They are the ones who brought Him here. The God Among invokes is even fake. When God was young and still energetic, before man exhausted Him, He issued a command that thou shalt not steal. He did not add the qualification that you are free to steal as reward for fighting sexual immorality.

Yes, the iron-sheets are much smaller than the trillions of shillings our bigwigs steal and variously abuse every year. But evidence for the trillions is often concealed or deliberately bungled. The iron-sheets were for everybody to see, including confessions. Ms Among, therefore, cannot accuse the British of being led by the gossip of rumour-mongers.

Regardless of our shade of Black or religious affiliation, Africans everywhere must reject the continent’s plunderers who undermine us while masquerading as champions of African and Godly values.