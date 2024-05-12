Of thieves and a fake God

Author: Alan Tacca. PHOTO/FILE

By  Alan Tacca

What you need to know:

  • We have carried this baggage of prejudice against us for centuries. Long before Anita Among and the others in the iron-sheet saga appeared on the planet, Black people with any pride felt a duty to articulate a counter thesis to redeem their race, to inspire us to stand tall as fully fledged humans.