Putin betrayed Africa’s dinosaurs

The dinosaurs of the Mesozoic era of course became extinct more than 60 million years ago. Birds are their most familiar evolutionary descendants.

But apart from birds, there is an earthbound (except when flying in their presidential jets) anachronistic species that is associated with dinosaurs.

Kleptopoliticadinosaurus, or a mouthful like that.

We who are not evolutionary biologists simply call them political dinosaurs. Or, even, just dinosaurs.

There are not many individuals left. There may be more pandas on the planet than political dinosaurs.

Both are unevenly distributed. There are more pandas in China than anywhere else, and more dinosaurs in Africa than anywhere else.

The dinosaur is generally ruthless and rapacious; cynical about human life and the socio-economic deprivation of citizens.

But the dinosaur must preserve itself, regardless of cost. And it must be fully and luxuriously fed, again regardless of cost.

For those obligations, taxes are paid and directed primarily to the elaborate security/military arrangements that keep the dinosaur safely in power, and to the maintenance of comfort and luxury around the dinosaur. Everything else is secondary.

One huge mistake that many people make and every dinosaur exploits, is to think, or to stupidly parrot the slogan that a ruler’s power is given or taken away by God.

The mistake is reinforced by the theatrics of ceremony and ritual in which senior priests converge and endorse or partake in the dinosaur’s periodic renewal or celebration of power.

It usually takes more than 20 years for a ruler to evolve into a certified dinosaur; a beast you can smell from hundreds of miles away. But, in a few cases, it takes much shorter; like in North Korea.

One thing that plagues dinosaurs: They are so egocentric that they are obsessed with being loved and worshipped.

So, driven by fear, everybody around them fakes a balloon of love and another balloon of adoration.

Another thing that plagues dinosaurs: They often think they are very smart. And people dancing around them with those balloons also flatter them that they are the smartest fellows on the planet. Otherwise how could they have imposed themselves on millions of people – some smarter than Mike Tyson – and retained something as delicious as power without someone else grabbing it from them?

So, former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi was a genius until something snapped and he suddenly became not clever at all.

Equatorial Guinea’s Teodoro Nguema, congratulations! You have a super brain.

You get the warped logic.

Now, just as Africa is probably man’s evolutionary cradle, Africa is also the main breeding ground for political dinosaurs. However, publicly worshipped and secretly despised, the members of this small tribe tend to feel ‘alien’, anxious and endangered.

Enter Vladimir Putin, Russia’s President, patented hard man and one of the few certified political dinosaurs on European soil. He did not only have the official military/security outfits, but also an army of mercenaries, the Wagner Group.

Africa’s dinosaurs were very happy to have a kinsman in what was perceived as advanced and civilised Europe. Some even regarded him their de facto paramount chief.

Putin was basking in this glory when the Wagner Group honcho, Yevgeny Prigozhin, pissed on his head. You know the story.

All the other dinosaurs were shaken, and appalled.

A bunch of mercenaries riding towards your capital to dictate terms! Wouldn’t the world think all dinosaurs are fake tigers?

Putin, a dinosaur is supposed to be invincible. You have allowed holes to be punctured in that myth, thus exposing the dinosaur’s limitations. That is betrayal. You are as much a traitor as the mercenary, Yevgeny Prigozhin.