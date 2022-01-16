Prime

Should the Constitution get ready for more gang rape?

Alan Tacca

By  Alan Tacca

What you need to know:

  • Mr Museveni’s critics say he is now so old and so unpopular he is scared of another campaign, even with rigged elections.

In his Impact FM/Dream TV conversation with his host and worshipper, Gyagenda Ssemakula, President Museveni’s media advisor, Tamale Mirundi, made an intriguing claim on January 7. 

