Trading in madness and sexism

Over three weeks ago, the distinguished Ugandan journalist, Shaka Ssali, made his rendezvous with the mineral neutrality of the universe. Ashes. At his passing, recalling his integrity and authenticity on the Voice of America made one glance at the stuff our broadcasters give us.

Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos) was so naughty during the 2024 population census that it will probably not complain if I avoid their numbers and just say that many Ugandans watch television. More of them listen to radio, which has the advantage that it is easier for the listener to multitask.

Television usually ties you to your seat. What are these audiences getting? Being Holy Week, let us look more closely at one or two religious broadcasters. We have very many. Almost every pastor who has made a nice pile of money has a radio or television station, or both.

These are like any other commercial radio/television station in almost every respect, making money from adverts and renting airwave time to pastors who have no stations of their own.

The religious content in most of these broadcasts is so shallow, you marvel at how limited Christianity can sound. Talking of adverts, you will not hear or see alcohol or tobacco advertised.

But you will get plenty of what Karl Marx characterised as an ‘opiate’ (religion itself) being rammed into your head until you are dizzy. Take a pastor whose now-dated innovation called ‘P5’ had five features that included ‘permanent miracles’.

The pastor probably mistook 24-hour fantasies for real miracles. For he had to burn disruptive demons in ‘fire’ every day and prop up the fake miracles as frequently. Spreading the hype on his Top Radio and Top TV made the work much easier. For this Holy Week that ends with Easter, the pastor claims to have packed even more magical power in the otherwise reflective traditional celebration.

Choosing his church will bring huge instant results. Everybody attending will go away a hero anointed with sacred oil. His dearest rival and most inconvenient neighbour, a ‘prophet’, specialises in sacred water. If audiences get the programming they deserve, then I suppose our religious broadcasters researched and realised that they could attract more fans by injecting heavy doses of madness and sexism in their output.

The late Tamale Mirundi used to boast about his power to insult. The bitterness of the poison from his mouth and the sheer ferocity of his ranting elevated him to a cherished, crazy-styled star at the Pentecostal station, Impact FM/Dream TV, where his last early morning programme was titled, Mirundi Mulalu oba Mulamu? (Is Mirundi Mad or Sane?)

The lead man at Top Radio’s breakfast show, Simbula, performs as ‘Kamagu’, probably derived from omumagufu (the crazy one). Although Kamagu does not engage in Tamalesque venom, his eccentricity frequently makes him scream like a wild animal.

Political gossip, social gossip and stories about who is sleeping with who are his field. He believes his audience is interested and entitled to know. Woe unto you, if you are a lady MP, a policewoman or some notable person’s wife/lover gifted with beauty. Kamagu may spend several minutes describing your physical features.

Audience titillation has high market value. Your embarrassment is a hazard of your gift. These things show how different cultures espouse contrasting moral values. The verbal violence and sexism permitted by our religious broadcasters are unacceptable at secular Voice of America; or on the BBC across the Atlantic. Yet we often quickly accuse the West of spreading immorality.

Mr Alan Tacca is a novelist and socio-political commentator.