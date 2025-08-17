Uganda is too big for NRM

Poor Man! Rogers Mulindwa, a propagandist of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), does not know that the message in his recent output has been that his party cannot think and function efficiently beyond village-size operations. But let us go back a little bit. Last Sunday, I wrote here that seemingly wide-minded African rulers seeking influence over regional entities sometimes find themselves paying insufficient attention to their specific countries. The ruler charms many people outside his jurisdiction but alienates many of his fellow citizens, finding himself surrounded by opportunists. Now, it has been said a thousand times that the NRM is President Museveni, and President Museveni defines the NRM.

To anchor Mr Museveni’s centrality, it has gradually become exceedingly difficult to separate the function and dictates of the State from the personal desire of the President, the defining embodiment of the NRM. Therefore, whether working for the party, the Executive or established State institutions, NRM functionaries can only embarrass the President if their performance makes Uganda look too big for the collective competence of their party. Back to Rogers Mulindwa. Following the NRM primaries fiasco, Mulindwa has been appearing at various radio and television talk shows to defend the party and its (internal) electoral commission.

Parliamentary and district chair candidates alone have tabled more than 450 formal petitions against the results. Hundreds more are grumbling without petitioning, mainly because they distrust the party’s dispute resolution tribunal as much as they distrust the party’s electoral commission! To justify the incompetence, blatant rigging and violence the party members and officials have displayed in the quest for the party flag at every level, Mulindwa’s most parroted explanation is that NRM is very popular and very big. So, many people want to be part of the act, making a life-and-death scramble inevitable. By implication, NRM would only manage its primaries with competence if the party was less popular, or if Uganda was smaller. Or both.

Apparently, at 235,000 sq. km and 46 million citizens, Uganda is too big for the planning and other management abilities the NRM can assemble. Indeed, the way NRM approaches many issues could only make sense to the top party officials if they accepted that they are overwhelmed by Uganda’s size. Take the Parish Development Model (PDM). We are told that the President had to personally traverse the country (at very high cost) to ‘discover’ the success or failure of the programme. Take the way top NRM politicians throw money at questionable causes and sometimes truly undeserving individuals; partly as bribes and in misconceived schemes to eradicate poverty.

Take the way anti-corruption ‘warriors’ play as media-profiled heroes to mask mountains of State-protected corruption. Take the wildly discriminatory salaries in government jobs. Or the growing insecurity of person and property in the cities and the countryside. Or the horrible roads, miserable hospitals and underfunded UPE schools. The excuses you get from NRM officials are that the relevant institution cannot be everywhere; the government cannot design policies or deliver services that include everybody because there are so many Ugandans; there are too many roads for the resources available; there are not enough policemen, or doctors, and so on.

Uganda is not really a big country, and what Rogers Mulindwa is touting as a big party is part fact, part fiction. Instead, Uganda is now demonstrably too big for the NRM’s management abilities. Ironically, the same party believes it is the only party with a right to govern Uganda for another 40 years, confirming the perennial African problem Museveni identified 40 years ago.

Mr Tacca is a novelist and socio-political commentator.



