Ukraine, South Africa may swap comedians

Only a few years back, before he was elected to the presidency of Ukraine in 2019, Volodymyr Zelensky was a movie and television actor playing comic roles.

Zelensky had been in power for just over two years when Vladimir Putin’s Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Not many people expected Ukrainians to resist this aggression. After all, Russia had seized Crimea in 2014 and occupied that part of Ukraine with total impunity.

In men and hardware, Russia’s military was still many times bigger than Ukraine’s. As an entity, the Russian brand was more established. And the invasion was preceded by a systematic massive build-up.

Regarding temperaments, Putin sounded as menacing as any monster on two legs. Zelensky’s reputation was still tilted towards that of a harmless entertainer. The game Putin dictated now was for champions who dealt in the delivery of death on an industrial scale. Given the odds, Ukraine would be overrun in a few days.

As everybody knows, that projection did not stand.

When the invasion began, the Americans offered to evacuate Zelensky and his immediate circle.

Zelensky replied that he did not need transport (to privileged exile). He needed weapons (to lead his people in the fight for their country).

Zelensky has since built himself into a formidable war-time leader, comparable to the finest men who fought Adolf Hitler.

Now, Africa’s citizens are so poorly governed that disillusionment has virtually become the continental ethos. It is understandable if few Africans grasp the depth of patriotism that Zelensky is tapping into; or if their rulers do not understand the steel in Zelensky’s heart.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s South Africa has not escaped that disillusionment. Post-apartheid incompetence, extravagance and corruption have fashioned the country’s electricity grid into a national shame.

Apart from the industrial and other work-place systems that are starved of electricity and cannot work at full capacity, ordinary South Africans have to endure the inconvenience of several hours of power load-shedding every day.

The toll on the economy simply refuels the decline.

Like many other African countries, South Africa is getting used to crawling up three steps and sliding back two steps. Sometimes four!

After earning the wrath of pro-Ukraine USA for reportedly hobnobbing with Russia’s Vladimir Putin, Ramaphosa, fast losing credibility at home, has apparently hatched a plan to use six or seven of his peers on the continent to shore him up as a weighty world statesman.

Ramaphosa’s ‘Gang of Seven’ (some were only represented) headed to Kiev and Moscow last weekend, ostensibly to talk Zelensky and Putin into ending the war.

No serious watcher gave Ramaphosa’s gang a chance. Some openly ridiculed them as deluded dwarfs who had billed their taxpayers for a costly outing that only exposed Africans as figures of fun.

None of them had the clout or leverage to move the powers involved in the conflict.

If their concern was the access to food and high food prices (Ukraine and Russia are very big producers of wheat, soya and fertiliser), the matter of passage was already being more credibly addressed by the UN, Turkey and other big players.

There are many trouble spots around the African continent. And the issues of democracy, governance, corruption and human rights have not gone away. These are the issues that keep Africa in its debilitated and dependent condition, and they are issues Ramaphosa can focus on.

If Zelensky was a comedian who has in a short time become a very serious statesman. Ramaphosa is a serious statesman who risks becoming a comedian.