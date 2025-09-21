Votes, money and religion

Last Sunday morning, listening to Pr Joseph Serwadda and Pr Ronald Mukiibi of Victory Church chatting on Impact FM, I found myself smiling twice. As I have noted before, being an election season, some religious operators are laying traps everywhere to take advantage of politicians. Our traditional churches like the Catholics and Anglicans have complex hierarchical structures and are generally reluctant to display excessive opportunism. They may not show much unusual activity in trapping political money.

The African spirit worshippers-cum-witchdoctors usually take advantage of their political clients quietly, conscious that their belief system is often considered backward. Rather more fashionable, are the Pentecostal pastors. They solicit for money openly. As we approach 2026, one pastor has recently completed his mega synagogue complex. Some politicians believe that his success has divine origins, and they will sow ‘seeds’ through him so that they, too, may enjoy the benefaction of God.

His pulpit rivals spend a lot of envious breath crying that he is a fake prophet. But they are no more authentic, chasing the same fictitious demons that seem to always instantly come back, and spitting fire at their fellow spiritualists, the witchdoctors. The rest is fundamentalist scriptural spin; and, above all, money. Now they have to catch up. Another pastor reportedly wants to upgrade his Bombo Road outfit. The other is raising money for his Pentagon, a new church complex. Pr Serwadda is fundraising for a stadium. And so on with most of the other pastors, big and small.

If they do not get serious money from the politicians before January, they may have to wait for 2031. However, the Electoral Commission has banned (criminalised?) the use of money by candidates (at every level) to influence/bribe church leaders and their flocks. One of my Sunday morning smiles was from listening to Pr Serwadda denying that his planned special fundraising week was partly targeting politicians’ money. Talking too much can be hazardous. The pastor was juggling words like he had two tongues coming out of his neck. The facts are that he has set aside Thursday of the fundraising week for (all) Opposition politicians, and Friday for (only) NRM politicians.

Note the implied protocol.

Because not all politicians are clever or proud enough, some Opposition politicians will actually accept their second-class position and give their money to the religious flatterers of their political oppressors. What, anyway, happened to the NRM’s fight against sectarianism? As he has been doing recently, Serwadda repeated his appeal to Pentecostals to vote for Pentecostal candidates in the 2026 General Election. However, in his planned fundraising week, he has set aside a day for religious leaders and functionaries of all descriptions. Indeed, he specifically appealed to Church of Uganda Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba and Mufti Shaban Mubajje as Inter-Religious Council colleagues to contribute to his stadium. The irony is as tall as Uganda’s muddled democracy and muddled religion will parade, warranting my second smile last Sunday.

In short, Ugandans of all religious descriptions are invited to raise money for a project owned by a Pentecostal individual or group, but Pentecostal citizens are being urged to vote for Pentecostal candidates on a sectarian basis in a general election; although the elected people are expected to serve all Ugandans without discrimination in a secular republic! As for being denied the use of Namboole, Pr Serwadda will probably only rest when he completes his own stadium and compares the cost of renting the facility (after adjusting for inflation) with the peanuts he was reportedly paying for renting the national stadium.

Mr Tacca is a novelist and socio-political commentator.








