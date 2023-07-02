When a mosquito was sent

As God’s dog, I sometimes confront the men of God, who have become increasingly comical in a serious and complex world.

Self-appointed, mine is not a glorious office, but I do the work as diligently as I can, guarding God’s inactive bubble. Most other masqueraders appoint themselves pastors, prophets or apostles.

Their grandiose titles help them to con people that they have enormous power from a God they claim to be hyper-active. I, claiming no power at all from a God I know to be resting, am contented to be a dog.

We sometimes clash, because the respectably titled men of God keep spinning very tall tales about events in God’s bubble.

Contemplate these stories:

At their threesome chat show at 6:30am on Impact FM/Dream TV last Sunday, Pastor Joseph Serwadda of Ndeeba’s Victory Church narrated how he had recently gone down with malaria. The trio spent several minutes speculating how even one mosquito had landed on him (presumably because of his clinically shielded life).

June is designated ‘combat month’ at his church, with prayer sessions running late in the night. The trio agreed that a mosquito probably entered his car as he boarded after prayers.

Apart from the medication, the doctor had instructed him to drink and eat well. He was also told to rest.

He was fasting, and he told the doctor that he would not stop. Not a hard decision, although dangerous, since malaria generally kills appetite. But he agreed to rest at home. (The home, fortunately, is miles from the noise at his church!) The malaria subsided but bounced back much stronger. More medication did the job.

Serwadda also told how he had attended a formal gathering where a review of Uganda’s performance on the so-called Sustainable Development Goals revealed underperformance on all fronts.

He said he had remained silent to avoid sounding critical!

Now at a safe distance, he lamented Uganda’s collapsing bridges and pathetic roads. He cited bridges in Britain and South Korea; some hundreds of years old but still strong; others so high-tech they could be drawn away for ships to pass.

He marvelled how these countries had left Uganda so far behind.

Then he cheerfully invited those who could fight demons to go to his church with their whistles, vuvuzelas, trumpets and other horns (makondeere or mayembe?) the following Sunday (today) to conclude the ‘combat month’.

So, today, at Victory Church, terrified demons are swishing and whizzing in all directions. As they flee, some are colliding or knocking down people. There is frenzy, fainting and real chaos engineered and staged by pastors who have mastered the kind of manipulation behind the witchdoctor’s dark arts.

Also, if the worshippers learned the lessons and herd-psycho drills on speaking in tongues given by another pastor and ‘Bishop’ Mukiibi last Sunday afternoon, they will use several levels of ‘tongues’, including tongues the worshippers and ordinary pastors cannot understand.

However, as the worshippers’ jabbering heightens, angels descend on earth to sort out the needs of the devotees, including making them rich!

Many Africans, some highly educated, some with enormous political power, literally believe these ridiculous narratives.

Jonah got his enlightenment as a ‘fugitive’ in the belly of a fish. Serwadda encountered a mosquito.

After science in the real world, not allegory, cured Serwadda, he returned to lure more followers into the medieval world of demons and tongues. He should, therefore, not marvel at the advances we are not making.

The spiritual, intellectual and political obstinacy of Africa’s elites cripple and keep our nations backward.