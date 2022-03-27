When Pentecostals become cheerleaders of Russian fascism

Last Sunday, I scratched African rulers giving tacit support to Vladimir Putin by hiding behind the cloak of ‘neutrality’.

Well, to some it may look paradoxical, but it is completely natural, that some African fundamentalist Christian groups are among Putin’s admirers.

Like the Muslim jihadist, the Christian fundamentalist has a damaged sense of reality that leads him to points of convergence with fascism.

Whether they are genuine believers, or are con-men working in the religious sphere for money, the Muslim jihadist and the Christian fundamentalist obsess with delusions of an afterlife in a perfect afterworld, or heaven. The fascist also peddles delusions of a perfect world, but here on earth, usually under his rule.

All three find it hard to understand that a perfect world – anywhere – is impossible, or that their imaginary perfect world is not necessarily what everybody wants. That is why they often use indoctrination, coercion and raw brutality to impose the ‘correct’ path leading to their delusional worlds.

Last Sunday morning, as human beings around the world pondered Putin’s insanity and the suffering of the Ukrainian people, Joseph Sserwadda’s Pentecostal station, Impact FM/Dream TV, cynically broadcast a long extract from the speech/sermon of an Indian woman who was passionately justifying Russia’s aggression.

She claimed that after the unification of Germany and the collapse of communism, the Nato countries had pledged not to expand eastwards, and that there were written agreements to that effect, which Nato had breached by gobbling up many of the old countries and the new independent republics that had previously been with the former USSR in the Warsaw Pact.

According to the lady, even if war was bad, it was understandable that Russia had drawn the line at Ukraine.

All warmongers nowadays claim to be opposed to war, before arguing that their favourite war is justifiable. Putin has decreed that his war must not be called war.

I cannot confirm or dispute the claimed signed protocols. But I am sure that during the early post-Cold War period the lady was talking about, Russia was democratising and liberalising, before Putin took power with the imperial fantasy of a Russia as big as (and even stronger than) the former Soviet Union.

The two phases of post-Cold War Russia are very different. With or without written protocols, the Russia of the 1990s and the old Nato countries were drawing closer in engagement. Putin’s Russia and those countries have been drifting apart as Putin hardens his rule and seeks to expand Russian control by force.

If Nato has not, has Putin kept all his promises?

In a world reasoning like the Indian lady, strong nations would forcefully seize weak nations they have ideological or policy differences with. Ruling parties would terrorise or abolish opposition parties. Tribe would fight tribe. Religious wars would return. It would not be the civilisation most people want.

Addressing his supporters about two weeks ago, Putin, who subscribes to the Russian Orthodox Church, referred to the biblical virtue of a man who gives his life for a friend. He was elevating the Russian soldiers he had sent to commit mass murder in Ukraine to potential martyrs.

It should not surprise us that some of our Pentecostal ‘apostles’ are not horrified by Putin’s grotesque reasoning and are inspired by the brutality of his actions. Even in their biblical interpretations, they are greatly inspired by God’s Last Solution; a genocide of those who do not worship Abraham’s imaginary Lord of the universe; a purge that would enable the establishment of heaven.