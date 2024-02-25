Who needs a ministry of religion?

You of course know the gentleman who goes to work and gets paid his agreed Shs300,000 every month. One month end, he buys a heap of offal and a Thermos flask to impress his wife. But irresistibly, he stops at his favourite joint for (strictly) two beers.

But what with the heated conversation on British football with his fraternity, he remembers the offal in the black polythene bag on the floor beside his stool only after the tenth bottle. He staggers home at 2am.

His wife opens for him and inspects his deplorable shape from head to foot. She can see the evidence of his good intentions.

The Thermos flask is broken because he fell once or twice on his way home. The offal has gone bad as rapidly as such meat does, and even a self-respecting dog would not touch it.

When he wakes up in the morning and counts his money, he can only guess that the bar girl had helped herself to the portion he had hidden in his left hip pocket.

Now the wife gives him a list of what he had forgotten. The landlord was already impatient. The charcoal sack was almost empty. The neighbour from whose power line they tapped to light their two bulbs wanted his monthly Shs20,000. The list of essentials was longer.

And finally, school fees for their five kids. School fees had become school fees.

Uganda sometimes behaves like this gentleman.

Everybody now readily accepts that the country has been spending beyond its means, with a huge percentage of the money vanishing in corruption, and another big percentage in an oversized government.

Take note: an oversized government does not reduce corruption. It increases the vice. If you have four ministers instead of one in a department, the senior minister does not sit down with his junior colleagues and say: This ministry has only Shs10 billion that we (ministers and our top civil servants) can steal this year. So let each of our four groups haul away Shs2.5 billion.

They don’t. What they say is: It is not our fault or by force that we are four ministers. It is Jjajja’s weird political calculations that put us here.

We are tools and punch-bags helping him to remain President. We take the flak. If there is Shs10 billion, simple mathematics says there should be Shs40 billion. Jjajja knows how to find this money.

People who bother to count tell us that we now have between 80 and 85 ministers. And those citizens who have some concern for the country reason that we could perform and look as a more serious country with fewer than 30 ministers.

Okay? But what do you hear? There are religious people who are always milling around State House. They have their (government-funded) Inter-Religious Council. But those sections of the Council who cannot organise their own religious groups are not satisfied. They want the taxpayers to fund the task for them. So they want a separate ministry for religious affairs!

Someone more reverent, please tell me. Can you remember just one event, or one statement, or one admonition from the Inter-Religious Council that has improved the condition of democratic governance in Uganda?

When they prayed for a prisoner release, it is a big thief and a dozen defilers of children who got pardoned.

A separate ministry will simply deepen the incorporation of religion in the corrupt State. It will never improve governance or bring a reduction of school fees and Uganda’s drinking ways.