Why many Ugandans enjoy their Entebbe Airport misery

Many Ugandans have an almost masochistic desire to be humiliated by the Chinese over the matter of Entebbe airport. Or, rather, over the matter of reckless borrowing.

In very short form, Uganda borrowed money from China, to pay China, for renovating and extending Entebbe International Airport.

Uganda would spend airport earnings, plus national budget allocations, to run the airport. But China would have to approve the expenditure, because repaying the Chinese loan was a very important part of that expenditure.

If Uganda breached this agreement, China could take over some airport management features, maybe the cash collection itself. Any big disputes were to be argued and settled in Chinese courts.

Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) plays as Uganda. Exim Bank plays as China’s Shylock.

But what if Uganda defaulted and got exposed to China’s free hand?

Now, Ugandans are split. Some are arrogantly saying: “Rubbish. Rich and sovereign Uganda cannot fail to pay. Those eyebrow-raising contractual provisions are just Chinese decorations. They can be removed.”

Others are weeping: “Maama, mummy, Taata, Jjajja, who has forsaken us? Who bewitched Uganda? What will the world say if Chinese managers start walking all over our airport as if we are a country of orphans?”

And a third group is saying:

“Ahaa… Wonderful! Long live China! We have these powerful gangsters who trample over us with their boots as if we are insects. They squander whatever taxes they can squeeze from our veins as if we are idiots. They borrow even more money and steal that too to make us double idiots.

They seize the motorbikes of poor boda boda cyclists in organised extortion. They harass mango street vendors and now grasshopper hawkers aboard Nsenene Airmatatus as well. They are arrogant, untouchable.

The politicians who challenge them are imprisoned, tear-gassed or ridiculed. So when someone who has ‘nukiliya’ like China shows them class, we the common people rejoice. We are not worth eight million shillings like their rats; but what were they worth before they started stealing?

“Eh, even now… talk. Why are you jittery? Sovereignty… sovereignty… you signed. If you cannot fail to pay, pay as agreed. Why do you fear the contractual traps?

“When our people pleaded for help with their schools and other businesses that were tottering because of corona lockdowns, they were told to sell their assets or go hang. If you, too, cannot pay, sell your Bombardiers.”

You see, me, I am a half-clown. I sit there among our people, laughing, and sound them out. And I can assure you those voices are from our people.

The first group, which arrogantly says we cannot fail to pay, but is crowing about sovereignty, consists mainly of powerful thieves, their collaborators, and the kinsfolk who eat from their hands.

The second group, which visualises with orphan-grade horror the state of an Entebbe airport controlled by the Chinese, is made up of delusional sentimentalists. The Uganda they believe they live in does not exist. They are the sort of people who pray and give offerings at an altar so that it may rain.

The third group, which sings “Long live China…”, consists of the true Ugandan patriots. They love Uganda far more than the arrogant cadres. They suffer great pain when they see the Chinese getting away with deals that will degrade Uganda to a laughing stock. But to avoid sinking to a failed state, Uganda desperately needs some taming; and who can do the job better than Shylock in the guise of a friendly dragon?