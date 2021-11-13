Will tomorrow’s African soldiers die for the continent’s despots?

It is very hard to kill a country. So, Ethiopia will probably not die, but it is shaking violently.

Seen from a distance, one thought Ethiopia had learned enough lessons to avoid a serious internal conflict.

It has survived imperial autocracy, military dictatorship, civil war and famine. It is not ruled by some notoriously callous dinosaur clinging to power for decades, but by a relatively fresh Nobel Peace Prize winner.

It is also the home of the African Union headquarters, which should have a moderating influence on the country’s political players.

Horn of Africa experts will help us understand better the Tigray and Oromo rebels’ causes Vis-à-vis those of the regime in Addis Ababa.

My interest is somewhat eccentric. It is behavioural. Why did the Tigray rebels not tremble when the regime in Addis Ababa called their bluff?

And more importantly, even as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali vows to bury the bones of the rebels in a mass grave, why doesn’t the very considerable Ethiopian military look resolved to preserve the supposedly sacred unity of Ethiopia?

Is the rhetoric of the politicians about patriotism not potent enough to motivate the soldiers?

I have been thinking about this recalcitrance in the greater framework of the zeitgeist, the spirit of our times.

After the decline of faith in the power of God, the morality of the State is now also increasingly under scrutiny.

Is the State more frequently good or more frequently evil?

In Glasgow – or the West – Greta Thunberg and other kids are questioning those who wield power in politics, technology, industry and business, whether their actions can secure the environment for preserving tomorrow’s mankind.

Being kids, they are a little reckless. Forgive them.

In Africa, political prisoners, torture victims and work-place slaves ask whether Africa’s despots understand that it is free citizens who can build the institutions that make sustainable states.

One of those institutions is the military. Can the oppressed citizen, who does not enjoy the freedoms that 21st Century civilisation has taught him to take for granted, be a true soldier?

He has more reason to think as a marauding mercenary than a patriot.

Put differently, is the unjust State worth dying for? Worse still, often unjust, the African State is also generally heavily personalised. Is the personalised State worth preservation?

When a Ugandan minister boasted that “We have the magye (army)”, she was not referring to ‘we’, the people, but to ‘them’, the ruling clique; at best, the ruling party. And the public response was swift and hostile.

Why; not only because the army had been repeatedly used as an anti-freedom agency, but also because when the rulers and their generals talk about the military, they do not mean their sons and brothers exposing themselves as foot soldiers ready to die for them (the rulers and the generals). They are talking about the sons and brothers of other people in the role of foot soldiers.

Little by little, Africa’s despots have undermined the foundations on which citizens stand and feel that they ‘belong’, that they can die for their countries. Much less die for the ruling cliques.

People (including soldiers) alienated by this crisis in nationhood retreat into their enthno-tribal identities and find new causes. That is how a dinosaur like Omar al-Bashir and even the less likely Abiy Ahmed find themselves in a Sudan or an already damaged Ethiopia, where, like in faraway Afghanistan, the thought that “we have the magye” can rapidly crumble into an instructive illusion.