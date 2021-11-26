Prime

‘Uglish’, climate change and Mukula’s very, very big ship

Odoobo C. Bichachi

By  Odoobo Charles Bichachi

What you need to know:

  • You indignation about our handling of the climate change story is understandable. 

This week, I give my entire column space to you the readers. Have your say!
David Mulabi: Thanks for your article on the climate change agenda and coverage in Uganda (see: “Beyond climate blah, blah, what is Uganda’s climate change story?” November 12).  I had been thinking of raising a “tantrum” on the same!  Over the past months, BBC and other global media houses have been covering climate change so much. 

