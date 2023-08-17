Agony columns: Who else needs the advice?

The “agony column” or “agony auntie” and “agony uncle” was for a very long time one of the most popular features of newspapers. In terms of eyeballs, these columns perhaps witnessed the biggest number outside news.

The agony column was usually published in the leisure section of the newspaper often with its “cousin” – so to speak – the Horoscope or “Stars” column.

The horoscope column is an astrological “forecast of a person’s future, typically including a delineation of character and circumstances, based on the relative positions of the stars and planets at the time of that person’s birth.” My Star is Gemini. What is yours?

The agony column is the sounding board for the socially distressed that share their problems – usually anonymously – and a counsellor responds with advice. Ssenga Nambwere was a popular ones in The Monitor of yester years.

Well, today agony columns may have diminished in the newspapers but have found a new life on radio and online. It did not seem to gain traction on television, likely because the anonymous element of the distressed and the “auntie” is difficult to hold, as it the viewing.

Today if you listen to Uganda FM radios anytime, chances are you will listen to an anonymous person sharing a problem in his/her relationship and a couple of callers reaching out with varied suggestions. It is the “posho and beans” of Uganda’s radios – on the airwaves and online.

According to journalist and agony aunt, Katherine Whitehorn, who was quoted by Petra Monica Boynton in her article, “Agony, misery, woe: A new role for media advice columns” (The Lancet, March 2015), “the first problem page (also known as an advice column) originated with publisher John Dunton. In The Athenian Mercury in the late 17th century, Dunton oversaw a panel of four experts (the Athenian Society) who answered reader questions on topics ranging from love and household matters to issues of philosophy and finance.”

Since then, she continues, “the format of problem pages has progressed in line with communication changes. A problem outlined in a letter, phone call, email, or text is sent to a media outlet such as a newspaper, magazine, website or TV show. An advice columnist, also known as an agony aunt or uncle, suggests solutions. Problem pages are a staple part of mainstream media, providing entertainment, information, and solace.”

So, what drives the popularity of agony columns generally?

“People have been seeking answers and advice to problems for thousands of years, and anonymous columns offer the distinct advantage of providing advice without judgment. An author can also conceal his or her identity so that people in the author’s life are not aware that they are the subject of an agony column,” says Mary McMahon (www.wise-geek.com).

She adds: “[these] anonymous columns offer the distinct advantage of providing advice without judgment. It provides an interesting window into the lives of other people. Such columns can also offer generally useful advice which might be applicable to a reader’s own life.”

But beyond sex and relationships agony that Uganda radios offer from morning to evening and throughout the night, what other agony advice can media offer? Like it was with the Athenian Society, agony columns can also be about investments, financial issues, real estate, career, health and many other problems that people may encounter. So, it is all open and up to the media to diversify the agony columns. Yes, relationship agony is easy, cheap and seemingly most popular, while other agony segments may not bring in as much numbers as the relationships/sex agony columns do. But they may attract a niche audience that lives above the basics of copulation and the emotions thereof. It is a segment that should not be left yonder.

Is it a matter of cost? Possibly!

While anyone above 18-years-old may easily sound intelligent as a relationships agony aunt, or a coterie of callers may share views for free, agony advice on finance, real estate, health, etc requires some expertise which may cost time and money. Yet with the right persons, good programming and promotion, it should be worth the money. We see it in a few newspaper magazines and it seems to work.