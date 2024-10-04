Asking questions is at the root of stories

Asking and answering questions is at the root of journalism, particularly news reporting. This is seen in the 5W and H structure that is the tested standard for reporting on events, places and people. To this has now been added a seventh question, the “so what?”

This structure enables the journalist to anticipate questions that may arise in the minds of news consumers and therefore probe, accordingly. It also helps gatekeepers to sieve stories from non-stories, flag outlandish claims, and measure the level completeness of the story. If only a few of the questions that logically arise have been answered, then there is perhaps more work to do. Still many stories get published or broadcast that do not ask or answer the fundamental questions, many times by omission, and sometimes by commission – thanks to corporate power. Take the story the so-called new digital number plates system of motor vehicle registration.

We have continuously read about number of new plates affixed to government vehicles and roll-out plans. The question of what is digital here remains! Is it the plate and attached communication gadgets or is it the system of numbering? What makes UG 01 00001 digital and UG 0001C not digital? If the numbering on the latter is printed onto the former, would it turn digital or remain non digital?What then is the logic of recreating new numbering system instead of simply changing the plate and plate holder to one with embedded microchips and old numbering?

When journalists don’t ask questions, accountability journalism fails and public relations aka PR wins. PR is mostly spin while the former is rigor. The other stories that warrant questions and answers are the motor vehicle manufacturing projects in the East African region. We have read about successful launches of the vehicles straight from company press releases. Few questions are asked as to whether they are assembled or manufactured? What percentage of components are locally sourced and what is imported, etc?

According www.sage.com, “manufacturing involves taking raw materials and using them to craft a part or component. Assembly is the process of taking parts, often made by manufacturing, and arranging them in a specific way”. So without journalists asking questions, some assembling companies easily pass off as manufacturers and more, thanks to the power of branding and public relations.

A story brought to my attention this week by a consummate reader, Kahunga Matsiko, was “Tanzania-made aircraft begin operations” (Daily Monitor online, October 2). It was re-published from Citizen newspaper, in Tanzania and says the small plane is reportedly “designed to carry two passengers, including the pilot…” (not sure that’s two persons or three persons).Many questions are unanswered on this story! Where are the parts sourced from or manufactured – overseas on in Tanzania.

It doesn’t also ask questions about testing and processes leading to certification of airworthiness of the three aircrafts “manufactured” so far! Aircraft manufacturing is a rigorous process of multi-sourcing and multi-testing which takes some time. Development of China’s first homemade wide body passenger aircraft, the Comac C919, was started in 2008 and the first produced aircrafts only took to the air last year or so.

Similarly, development of Russia’s regional jet, Sukhoi Superjet100 began in 2000 and the first built jet flew in 2008 and commercial service started in 2011.Of course these a big jets with capacity to carry 100-plus passengers while the small Tanzania aircraft only takes two or three. Mathematically therefore, it should take less time to produce and progress to commercialization. Still, asking questions helps clarify to news consumers and potential clients issues of quality, safety and reliability. In the event that journalism doesn’t ask the questions, again public relations wins with glitzy images and only information that promotes.

As Martin trip writes in “Why journalists need to ask the obvious question” (www.trippassociates.co.uk), “it is the child’s endless ‘why?’ As irritating as that might be for the questioned, it serves a powerful purpose. It is worth remembering what good journalism can do. And what bad journalism can deliver.”