Beyond documents from a ‘source’, what is the story?

In this column last week, I explored the importance of knowledge-based reporting in delivering truth in the right context to audiences.

One of the things we gleaned from Thomas E. Patterson’s book, “Informing the news: The need for knowledge-based reporting” was that ticking fact boxes does not necessarily mean reporting the truth because “fact checkers don’t address the fundamental question: Is the story itself ‘true’? A story can be accurate in its particulars — what was said, when and where it happened, who witnessed it, and so on — and yet falter as a whole. Even if the facts check out, the story would not be true for that reason alone.”

This week, I my thoughts are on the issue of “documents”. One of the most sought after things for a reporter chasing a story and an editor seeking to verify the veracity of a story is “documents”. A document detailing facts is often the basis – and evidence – of a story. It is also a good defence in case of litigation because it establishes the truth as it was known at that particular time.

But a document is not the story in itself, it is only a tip of the story. Thus many journalists make the mistake of treating a document as the whole story and go about writing hundreds of words about this or that based on a leaked document or one they found floating on social media. In the end, the story they tell is only half the story, or is completely misleading because they narrowly interpreted the issues, did not have a good grasp of the issues or did not bring authority to the issues.

The effect, as we all know is that the public consuming the story go away with limited information upon which they can base decisions or form opinions. While it is said in life that “half a loaf is better than no bread at all”, in terms of information, half-truths cannot be said to be the better than the full story because they have potential to inflame, mislead, and sometimes destroy people or institutions.

So what should a reporter do when they get a set of documents from wherever? First it is to try and understand the issues in the whole document, not a few paragraphs highlighted by a source. Second is to double-check the authenticity of the document. Third is to outline potential subject- authorities to give independent perspectives on the issues in the document so one is able to tell where the story lies, what is important, what is not so important, what is true or not, and what else one needs to look for and bring into the story, etc. Fourth, of course, is to put pen to paper.

For the editor, it is to ask questions, to bring in historical perspective, to relate the information with other known facts, to double-check again, to answer the “so-what” and to moderate and balance the story as presented by the reporter.

It is always important to remember that there are two sides (sometimes more) to every story and blowing off with one side from a document does not do justice to the story, to the subjects of the story and those that shall consume it. If anyone is adversely mentioned, the journalists’ code of ethics requires that they are contacted and given voice in the same story, not later as a “follow-up”!

This way, both the news subjects and the subject the subjected are well treated to give audiences a good story.

