Content is king, context is god, impact is everything

As mainstream media continues facing onslaught from social media and citizen journalism, the debate in newsrooms and boardrooms has mostly seen solutions in producing more content and meeting audiences at their places of choice – on digital platforms delivered via the mobile phone. But is this enough for an increasingly picky audience that is not particularly inclined to depth, and whose concentration levels are distracted by too much information flying around? This question has prompted some to rethink the content-centric approach to journalism in favour of a change/impact-centric approach. This was recently well articulated by Reuters Institute fellow, Jazmín Acuña, in her July 2025 paper; “Change-Centric Journalism: reframing the value proposition of news for the AI age”.

She writes: “Far too often, the response to the question, ‘Why should journalism be saved?’ is some variation of ‘Because it is inherently valuable’. It’s a vague and frequently immeasurable assertion that fuels an ever-increasing stream of content to compete in a market that rewards volume over value. Framing our mission solely as the mass production and sale of content means we risk trading quality for quantity, adding noise instead of clarity, and making it harder for people to distinguish us from the rest. Ultimately, it limits journalism’s ability to reach its full potential in a modern information era.” Her definition of “change-centric” is that its journalism that fosters change in society, rather than journalism that merely documents events or catalogues lamentations.

Now this is not entirely new thinking as it leans on the foundations of impact journalism and solution journalism which, sadly, does not find much space in mainstream media today. However, it is her matrix of what characterises content-centric journalism vs change-centric journalism that really caught my attention and could be a useful reference poster in the newsrooms and boardrooms. Below, a few highlights of what she perceives as the difference between the two approaches. One, for content-centric journalism, the end goal is to publish or broadcast a story while for change-centric journalism, the end goal is the impact.

Two, the former focuses on outputs [story count, number of uploads, etc], while the latter focuses on outcomes and long-term impact. Three, the former focuses on volume while the latter focuses on value. Four, content-centric focuses on primacy of “the story” while change-centric focuses on primacy of audience needs. Five, for the former, publishing is the end line, while for the latter, publishing is part of the larger process. Six, for the former, purpose is to set the agenda, while for the latter, the purpose is to facilitate change. Seven, for content-centric journalism, the relationship with audiences is driven by the search for growth while for change-centric, the relationship is about purposeful engagement.

Eight, for the former, the guiding principles of reporting are neutrality and objectivity, while for the latter, they are founded in an ethic of care. Nine, the former puts form-over-function while for the latter, form-follows-function. Ten, and very importantly, in the former, journalists are “subject experts” while with the latter, they are “information-based facilitators”. Confusing? Perhaps! So what does this mean in a real journalism/newsroom setting and with real stories? A few years ago, at Daily Monitor, we launched a campaign dubbed “Stay in Your Lane” to address the rampant driving indiscipline and resulting carnage on our roads. Photos of offending motorists were published in action for the police to follow up.

That was change-centric journalism. Conversely, today our media waits for the release of the police’s annual traffic report and flogs it by publishing statistics of the number of crashes, number of dead and injured, etc, complete with colourful graphics. That is content-centric journalism. But what can a mere journalist do with pen, paper, camera, and microphone to drive change? Jazmín Acuña answered this by quoting the mission statement of the Bureau of Investigative Journalism.

It reads: “We think a lot about the role that our journalism plays in society, and how it contributes to social change. Journalism doesn’t change anything on its own – but it is often a key part of a much bigger array of people, organisations and action that does.” The long and short, therefore, is that when journalism does not just focus on just content but also impact, it creates value for audiences, wins their affinity, and creates impact in communities.

Send your feedback/complaints to [email protected] or call/text on +256 776 500725. WhatsApp +256 752 500725



