DNA rage is like story of  six men and an elephant 

The media has over the last weeks, if not months, been awash with stories about Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) testing, with the public split – perhaps not right in the middle – but in very straight gender lines.

There are those that see DNA as the ultimate panacea to marital infidelity, especially with regard to women. Then there are those that see it as the ultimate breaker of the traditional Uganda family unit.

There are also those that really don’t know what DNA is beyond the three letters, while there are those that see it as evil and life-threatening.

The reported case of an Israeli man killing his Ugandan wife in Masaka this week after a DNA test reportedly showed that their six-month-old baby was not fathered by him has only added to the dread and loathing of this monster called DNA that has “invaded” Uganda.

We have heard members of Parliament argue in very pedestrian terms against DNA, calling for its restriction. We have heard religious leaders pontificate at the pulpits about this devil incarnate that must be exorcised from Uganda. We have had the Ministry of Health move to restrict who can do a DNA test and where it can be done. We have heard lawyers argue under what circumstances warrant DNA tests.

And we have heard the ordinary men in bars, car washing bays, radio talk-shows, markets, etc hail the “new” science as just and overdue while the women in the same places hold their horses or argue that men can now know that they’re not the master cheats and that they [women] hold the master card in reproduction, not the so-called heads of households. Yet in many ways, the story of DNA as it has evolved in the media so far mirrors the legendary tale of the six blind men and an elephant.

“The parable of the blind men and an elephant is a story of a group of blind men who have never come across an elephant before and who learn and imagine what the elephant is like by touching it. Each blind man feels a different part of the elephant’s body, but only one part, such as the side or the tusk. They then describe the elephant based on their limited experience and their descriptions of the elephant are different from each other.”

One blind man touched the leg and said it is like a tree. Another touched the tusk and said it is like a spear. Another touched the tail and said it is like a rope. Another touched the ear and said it is like a fan. Another touched its sides and said it is like a wall. Another touched its trunk (hand) and said it is like a snake.

And so is the story of DNA in Uganda. DNA science is huge! It is one of the greatest breakthroughs of our time with immense benefits to human health. A typical DNA test can generate “over 500 reports about someone in 20 categories. This includes information about your dietary needs, personality traits, cancer and disease risk, brain health, stress and sleep reports, family planning, behavioural traits, physical traits, ancestry information, and much more.”

It can also help resolve crime by matching the DNA of samples at crime scenes and those in the police crime databank, identifying missing persons, etc.

In short, Ugandans have only touched the trunk (hand) of the DNA like an elephant and concluded that it is a dangerous snake that must be killed!

The duty of the media is therefore to show the entire breadth of this DNA elephant so that Ugandans may know that paternity tests are just one aspect of it and that there many other benefits for which we should celebrate its “arrival” in the country – so to speak. Dwelling on the snake wherever it raises its head is unjust.

Advances in DNA testing technology today have produced rapid testing machines that give complete and accurate results in two hours with the minimum human interface by just inserting a sample. The old laboratory testing that involved collecting, storing, and transporting samples over long distances and time was prone to contamination and error.

So if the Ministry of Health is moving to restrict who and where to do DNA tests, the horse has already bolted. They need to read about it in newspapers or watch it on TV.