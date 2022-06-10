Does a mob have religion? Is suicide a crime or sin?

My thoughts this week come from two Twitter tags pointing to two tragic stories published in Daily Monitor online.

First was Allawi Ssemanda who tweeted: “Hello @DailyMonitor, when will you stop framing Muslims? It is a mob. It is not a ‘Muslim mob’! Very sickening! @NationMediaGrp has many smart journalists. You wonder why @DailyMonitor chose to re-emphasise AFPs Islamophobic reporting.”

This was in reference to the headline; “Muslim mob burns man to death in Nigerian capital – Police” Muslim mob burns man to death in Nigerian capital - police (June 5) sourced from Paris-based international news agency AFP.

In a rejoinder tweet, Joel Jerry Walyono said: “Let’s get it straight, the mob kills a man in the name of Islam, they equally make religious acclamations… recently, a Muslim mob stoned a girl over blasphemy of Mohammed… they justify their evil acts under religion although the act may be contrary to the Quran… If the mob had professed Christians and they quote verses or Christian religious words while they stone or burn someone to death, the reporting would be equally proper; ‘Christian mob burns man, etc’.”

Second was Atujune Dragan on the story, “Wanyange student foretold her death in Whatsapp group – reports” Wanyange student foretold her death in WhatsApp group (June 8). He tweeted: “…anyone with some knowledge about mental health will disagree with the language used in this story. Unless @DailyMonitor agrees with the outdated thinking that suicide is a crime and a sin, journalists should not forget the very important responsibility they have in addressing the critical challenges we face in modern world. And it can start by using the appropriate language when telling stories about these challenges.”

Let’s start with the mob story. Were the facts of the story correct? Yes. Could the headline have been written differently in the Daily Monitor story away from the original headline given by AFP? Yes. This is mainly because religion is an emotive issue and in instances of conflict – whether it is religious, ethnic or otherwise – the role of the media is to minimise, not exacerbate the conflict.

Indeed the NMG Editorial policy guides as follows:

“News, views or comments relating to ethnic or religious disputes/clashes/interstate conflicts should be published after proper verification of facts and presented with due caution, balance and restraint in a manner which is conducive to the creation of an atmosphere congenial to harmony, reconciliation, amity and peace. Sensational, provocative and alarming headlines are to be avoided. News reports or commentaries should not be written or broadcast in a manner likely to inflame the passions, aggravate the tension or accentuate the strained relations between the parties concerned. Equally so, content with the potential to exacerbate communal animosity or national conflict should be avoided.”

As for the story of the tragic death of the 17-year-old student in a Jinja school, the reporting reflects the general Ugandans’ insensitivity towards mental health. Atujune is right that greater sensitivity should have been exercised in handling that story treating it as a case of mental breakdown with a tragic end, not an act of inexplicable self-destruction romanticized on social media before the act.

To give the reporters the benefit of doubt, this is an area where media ethics and guidelines on reporting suicide are woefully lacking in Uganda, unlike in many countries where these are clearly defined and shared with every reporter and editor.

The general rule in covering suicide is to report with empathy and minimise pain of the bereaved family and those around them, respect of the victim, being sensitive to the contagion effect that excessive details may have on other people in similar state of mental distress and could potentially tip over, and treating suicide as a mental health rather than a crime story in which case health reporters are preferred to crime reporters that will approach it mostly from a police perspective.

There are several professional journalism websites that reporters and editors can benefit from in learning about how to cover cases of suicide. It would be great if they checked them out. It would also perhaps be important for journalism schools to mainstream this in their curricular like has been done (not sure how successful) with gender-sensitive reporting, reporting on children and sex crimes, etc. In-house newsroom training could also raise the awareness and help end the casual and insensitive reporting we often see that leaves families and friends of suicide victims in more pain and stigma.