Facebook ruled 2021, but 2026 is a TikTok election

The internal political party nominations, conventions and primaries that kicked off a few weeks ago have fully ushered the country into the 2026 election season. Henceforth, it will be gloves off for politicians (and security forces?), hands on for the media, and all ears – and eyes – for the electorate. Traditional media (including posters and billboards) was in the past the go-to place for political aspirants to deliver their messages and for the public to discern the candidates so as to understand what they stand for, and therefore who to vote for.

However, the exponential growth of social media has changed all that. Indeed, today, social media will be playing a far greater role in this election than it did in the past, making 2026 perhaps the most “digital election” ever in the country.

And the recently released statistics by the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) attests to the potential influence of social media in the country today. According to UCC 2024 social media usage report, 9.2 million (31 percent) Ugandans subscribe to TikTok, 9.3 million (31 percent) to WhatsApp, 6.4 million (22 percent) to YouTube, 2 million (7 percent) to Snapchat, 1.3 million (4 percent) to X/Twitter, 1.6 million (5 percent) to Instagram, and 0.2 million (1 percent) to Netflix.

Facebook, as expected, was not measured because it is officially blocked in the country. However, data published in Meta's advertising resources put Facebook users in Uganda at 2.40 million in early 2025, down from the 3.1 million users in November 2020 before its “ban”.

But it is the usage statistics that indicate which social media platform holds sway. Whereas the 2021 election was defined by WhatsApp and Facebook, resulting into the latter’s official “ban” in the country to this date – never mind that millions of Ugandans still access it through VPN, 2026 will be a TikTok election. Here is why. TitkTok, even though at par with WhatsApp in terms of subscription, accounts for 56 percent of traffic volume, which amounts to 22,443,969 gigabytes of data used.

In comparison, WhatsApp accounts for 24 percent traffic volume (9,698,487 gigabytes of data used) followed by YouTube at 13 percent traffic volume (5,086,515 gigabytes of data used). The rest account for between 1 percent and 2 percent of social media usage traffic volume. The famed elitist X/Twitter accounts for a measly 1 percent (540,818 gigabytes of data used).

Who is on Tiktok? It is your ordinary voters – youth, boda-boda riders, market women/men, farmers, students, housewives, maids/houseboys, taxi/truck drivers, etc. They may be consuming a lot of the “silly” content on the platform but politics is about people and it is happening on TikTok where people are now. I regularly get TikTok feeds on the Butambala election race where journalist-turned-politician Eriasa Mukiibi Sserunjogi is giving veteran three-term MP Mwanga Kivumbi a run for his money. Oh boy, what a race!

What then should mainstream media do? Turn into TikTok? Not necessarily! After all the noise, likes, shares, etc, traditional media is still the place where facts are separated from fiction, truth is separated from lies, where the record lives, where credibility is established, where balance and fairness is cardinal, and where ethics rule – to mention a few attributes.

The public, even when consuming social media to intoxicating levels still returns to mainstream media to validate and compare what they have picked from social platforms to what is in mainstream media because they trust the latter’s gatekeeping. Mainstream journalists and media must therefore play to the old time-tested rule-book.

All the stories they put out in print, broadcast or online must tell the truth, be independent, strive for impartiality, minimize harm, and be accountable. That said, the recent US election showed it would be foolhardy for mainstream media to ignore social media by writing/reporting for themselves and their circle of readers and viewers only to be left licking their wounds by election outcomes that were so apparent on social media.

So, scan and publish regular updates on the social media political scene, i.e. what is trending, who is trending, what social media activities of different candidates say about them, analysing the popular/trending political stuff, etc. But, be careful! Social media is a minefield of lies, rumours, conjecture, bigotry, etc. Do not give these life and currency by carrying them into mainstream media. Rely on the time-tested gatekeeping tools to keep these in the garbage bin.

The writer, Odoobo C. Bichachi, is the NMG-Uganda Public Editor

