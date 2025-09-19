Fourth, Fifth estates to share stick in 2026 polls

On Tuesday, the Swedish ambassador to Uganda hosted at her residence, a conversation on democracy, the highlight of which was a “panel discussion and live recording of the acclaimed podcast ‘Grab-A-Coffee’ on the topic: ‘Navigating Press Freedom During Electoral Periods’.”

This was in part to commemorate World Democracy Day the previous day, September 15.

As expected, the conversation, the audience, and breadth of attendance were great. Three things from the conversation and beyond have occupied my mind since.

One, ordinarily in the past, the Swedish Embassy would have taken up pages in national newspapers to run “advertorial supplement” or bought space on radio and television talk-shows for a one-hour discussion by talking heads (read, experts). That it chose a podcast by eminent journalists is an interesting shift in media use dynamics.

Two, in Uganda’s election cycles over the years, journalists and mainstream media have tended to take the brunt of political pressure from the State and politicians, usually to push favourable coverage, or to restrict unfavourable coverage. Sometimes, this has resulted in violent attacks on journalists, like we witnessed during the Kawempe by-election recently. That pressure will still come to the Fourth Estate – if it is not already here – ahead of the 2026 election. But it has already come quite early to the Fifth Estate, i.e., new media/social media.

According to some reports, a number of young people are already being harassed over their political views shared on TikTok in particular, and social media in general. According to Agora Forum, “an online digital Public Square dedicated to promoting human rights”, between last year (2024) and this year, at least eight youth between the ages of 19 and 28 have been arrested, of which two have been convicted under the Computer Misuse Act for allegedly spreading hate speech against some political leaders. Others remain on trial while the whereabouts of others remain unknown.

TikTok is today the favourite social media platform for the youth and ordinary Ugandans – at least 9.3 million of them. At least 56 percent of all data used in Uganda (22,443,969 gigabytes) is to access TikTok, according to the UCC 2025 report (see, “Facebook ruled 2021, but 2026 is a TikTok election” – Daily Monitor July 18). The 2026 election political messaging will therefore largely be won or lost on TikTok, not mainstream media. A conversation or support actions on navigating press freedom during this election must therefore keep its sights not just on what happens to mainstream corporate media but also on the “lowly” individuals expressing themselves on social media and TikTok in particular. It is – or will be – bloody there.

My third thought was on the old perception that democracy is a Western/European concept transplanted to Africa that arose in the conversation. African politicians love this because it explains away their undemocratic behaviours. As journalists, we must be wary of reinforcing it. We also must stop looking at democracy as a political choice or elections because that is just one aspect of it. The UN and the Inter-Parliamentary Union, in proclaiming World Democracy Day, made this same mistake, thus:

“…while democracies share common features, there is no single model of democracy and that democracy does not belong to any country or region... …democracy is a universal value based on the freely-expressed will of people to determine their own political, economic, social and cultural systems, and their full participation in all aspects of life.” Twenty or so years ago, I was part of a team working under MS Uganda – a subsidiary of MS Denmark – to unpack this “animal” we call democracy. This is what we zeroed in on: “Democracy is a way of life. It is how you relate within your family and community, and ultimately in the country. It is about the exercise of your rights and your responsibilities”, etc.





As a result, we went ahead to develop, with the blessing [later withdrawn] of the Ministry of Education, a civic education curriculum proposed to run from nursery through primary to secondary school, themed on “Democracy as a way of life”. Had this initiative not been torpedoed then, most of the people participating in the coming election as aspiring leaders, as voters, as electoral referees, and as law enforcement officers would have been exposed to this depoliticised perception of what democracy is and is not. Then, other factors being constant, perhaps we would not still be begging for press freedom at this point, or treating each other so shabbily in the name of ephemeral power.

Odoobo C. Bichachi: Public Editor

Send your feedback/complaints to [email protected] or call/text on +256 776 500725. WhatsApp +256 752 500725





Stay updated by following our WhatsApp and Telegram channels;