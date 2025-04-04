From Yaka to Light,faces of power rates

The big news this week was a “first” one in Uganda: the “‘peaceful’ transfer of power”. Only that it was from Umeme Ltd to Uganda Electricity Distribution Company (UEDCL) as Daily Monitor reported tongue-in-cheek (see, Umeme hands over power peacefully, April 1). Beyond the “power transfer”, there were conversations on social media and over the radio shows about the simultaneous change of the name of the mobile money electricity recharge platform from “Yaka” [of Umeme] to “Light” [of UEDCL]. The old name is Luganda meaning “light” while the new name is English meaning “yaka” – both are a direct translation of the other.

Was the name change much ado about nothing considering that they literally mean the same thing? Who knows! What is clear though, is that Yaka is a registered trademark of Umeme. Umeme means electricity in Kiswahili. The rights to use “Yaka” may or may not have been transferred for one reason or the other, including royalty. Or UEDCL just want a complete re-brand; a break with the past. Again, who knows! Clearly, UEDCL, in consonance with its name, seems to prefer trading in English where Umeme, again in consonance with its “vernacular” name, preferred to trade in local languages (Kiswahili and Luganda). Which is the better approach will be known in the coming years.

What caught my attention, however, were the stories about the tariff reduction that came with the power handover. The media gave prominence to this story, complete with figures of the new and old tariffs. Now, journalists are generally not known to be good at numbers, especially when it comes to adding, subtracting, multiplying, etc. But the new electricity tariff figures where pretty straightforward and were accurately reported across all media. Cheers!

What then was missing in the stories? Breaking down the numbers for the ordinary Ugandans that pay the electricity bills so it can make clear sense to them; so they can see where they fall.

In a recent column (see, “Don’t simply tell the story, break it down”, Daily Monitor, March 14), I dwelt on this subject, saying there is a difference between telling a story and breaking down a story. “Telling the story is simply putting out the 5Ws and H…while breaking down the story is dissecting a news event to extract its key elements and present them in a clear, concise, and newsworthy manner…” Across all media, this story was reported from a very mechanical perspective. For example, there was mention of the “Lifeline rate” pegged at Shs250 for qualifying consumers; that is those that consume up to only 100 units per month. It would have been great to show one or two examples of people/households in this category. Is it a kiosk in a small trading centre or a two-roomed household with four bulbs? Or is it medical clinics/health centres that give us a lifeline?

You could say the same about the “domestic tariff beyond the first 15 units”. Perhaps this is where most Ugandans fall. And the same about “commercial vs industrial tariffs”, “blocks one and two” of large industrial customer tariffs, and the “domestic cooking tariff” that kicks in “between the 81st and 150th unit of electricity consumed monthly”. I am sure Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA) has all this broken down as they come up with these rates but because they largely speak to themselves (in workshops and retreats), they believe everyone should easily understand what they mean. So they simply pass them over to journalists in neat tables, who in turn throw them (as is) at the public in print, radio and TV.

It is the job of journalists to ask Mr Julius Wandera, spokesperson of ERA, to put faces to these figures so they can in turn do the same for the public. This helps a Nnalongo who operates a hair salon/barber shop understand why their Yaka (oops Light) runs out fast, or for Ms Pretty – who lives in a flat in Najjeera – to decide whether the electricity cooking rate makes more sense than two bags of charcoal. David Spiegelhalter, a statistician, author and broadcaster in his podcast, “Doing Journalism with Data and Numbers” (https://riskytalk.libsyn.com/says, “Statistics need care and context, but journalists are under pressure to craft engaging stories. Is there a way of doing both?”

