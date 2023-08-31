Glance journalism is coming to your wrist

Less is more” is an old adage in journalism that encourages tight writing and editing for good reasons. “Tighter writing is easier-to-understand writing, and it’s writing that’s more likely to be read,” noted Jaclyn Youhana Garver in her essay, “Lessons from Journalism: Less is More” (March 15, 2023).

While the rule of thumb is general, it works different for every medium. For radio, it is a sound bite rather than a speech. For television, it is clip rather than a film. For print, it is a column rather than an essay.

But news stories or features are not the same so does not fit in straight-jackets with standard sizes – Small, Medium, Large, X-Large, XX-Large, etc. Every story determines the space it occupies on air or on a page by its ingredients. This is why some stories are run as briefs, some on spreads, and others in a column.

This was largely the case in the era of legacy media where people had time and consumed media as a hobby. Today’s audiences have changed in taste, habits as well as options available to them. And so has the concept of less is more as technology brings new devices that can distribute news.

We were already used to the computer, tablet, and mobile phone as the new tools of consuming media that relegated the spreadsheets (newspaper), the idiot’s box (television set) and squeaky radios to the past.

Now the smartwatch – as its popularity grows among the young people – is also emerging as a contender in the news distribution space, and with it has come a new nomenclature – glance journalism.

To glance is to take a brief or hurried look. We do this every day when we want to tell the time. Now smartwatches, as wearable devices, are emerging as one of the newest innovations for the distribution of news.

Glance journalism is, therefore, “a new micro-format and an ultra-brief type of journalism that delivers the news to users on a smartwatch without click-through” like it would be on a tablet or smartphone. You get a glimpse of the news every time you take a glance, with the smartwatch throwing up a news headline.

IPhone is one of the technology companies leading the popularisation of this glance news. It is hyped as “Less is more”.

We should note, however, that glance journalism is not entirely new. It is picking on existing news delivery concept and simply transferring it to a micro device. If you watch television bulletins, then you have noticed the running or scrolling headlines at the bottom of the screen. By reading those headlines, you are able to get a sense of what is happening in many places: an earthquake in Turkey, floods in India, fire in California, migrant boat in Mediterranean, fighting in Congo, coup in Africa… and so forth.

Ten minutes of reading the scrolls is enough to give you a glimpse of that is happening around the world. This is what smartwatch is borrowing to create a new news sensation.

They are also borrowing from the digital billboard advertising space. Also known as “glance media”, it operates on four principles: 1) Get noticed, 2) Be understood [deliver desired messaging] 3) Be remembered [deliver desired branding] 4) We hope an action is taken or one’s thinking is influenced [achieve desired engagement].

Thus if you are in traffic stop at a Kampala junction for two minutes and look at the big and colourful digital motion billboard ahead, chances are you will see two or three adverts in that time – plots on sale, luxury apartments, new cars on higher purchase, etc. As you drive away, you will remember one or two of the adverts and perhaps go check them out on the internet.

Glance journalism delivered on the smartwatch therefore hopes to trigger your interest in a headline so you can go on your smartphone and click on the link to get more details.

This is all good for tech companies but will the news media embrace it?

“The emergence of wearables offers a new platform for the news media—one that is fast, personal and always on. The ability to access knowledge will be quicker with the watch. For newsrooms, it is ‘a new opportunity to be part of this person’s body’,” Robert Hernandez, who teaches mobile journalism at the University of Southern California was quoted by AFP.