Great stories are told when data and journalism meet

Many of us have heard about investigative journalism, solution journalism, development journalism, business journalism, sports journalism, impact journalism, and so many other genres of journalism. Well, there is also data journalism which many of us are certainly familiar with.

Data in this case simply means numbers, figures, statistics, etc while data journalism means “the use of data and number crunching in journalism to uncover, better explain and/or provide context to a news story… data can be either the tool used to tell a story, the source upon which a story is based, or both.” https://www.techopedia.com/definition/28593/data-journalism

I focus on data journalism this week in part because of the tragic events of last weekend and therefore the stories we should be seeing. On the morning of last Sunday, Ugandans woke up to the news of a grisly accident involving a train and a Mercedes Benz SUV at a railway crossing in the Kampala suburb of Nakawa-Kinawataka. The 3:30am accident claimed three young lives.

This accident has once again raised the question of just how many Ugandans needlessly die on our roads. The numbers are incredible! Between May 1 and May 7, 2022 for example, police recorded a total of 346 accidents and out of these 64 accidents were fatal, 168 were serious and 114 were minor. There were 398 accident victims in the said accidents and out of these 103 lost their lives while 295 sustained injuries.

That is in just one week! Now multiply this by 52 weeks in a year and the figures are staggering, sobering and frightening! And this is where data and journalism meet to create stories of impact, stories that shape policy, stories that change the course of society – in this case road safety.

Two months ago, Daily Monitor published a data journalism story on accidents and road safety titled, “Spike in crash deaths rocks Uganda” (Saturday Monitor, May 21, 2022). This was a great initiative to break down the grisly numbers and raise the flag on the road accident “epidemic”, so to speak, that gets little attention from both the public and the government.

There was also the JoeWalker’s 342km “Walk to Save Lives” from Kampala to Bushenyi which got considerable social media attention but was hugely under-reported in mainstream media yet it was a great opportunity to dig out data and give the walk real numbers of the dire situation to create impact.

Back to data journalism, not every use of data in a story amounts to data journalism. In fact many journalists make the mistake of, for example, unleashing all the accident figures and “expert” reports they can access in one long article. They also quote everybody they have spoken to even when they have said nothing that adds value to the story. So the story ends up being winding, amorphous and splattered with figures that make little sense or are confusing.

Yet a good data journalism story is supposed to break down or simply figures, humanise the figures by relating them to real people and real life situations as well as make extensive use of graphics, charts, etc. And very importantly, the story should also be delivered in bite-sized numbers, not as an avalanche of numbers because figures can be quite dizzying!

The Uganda accidents story is therefore calling for enterprise and creative well-illustrated data journalism to shake us all into action. The data is abundant! Routine and boring reporting of police weekly accident figures does not tell the whole story; it tells bits and pieces of the story that unless seen together makes little sense or impact.

And the best time for the media to do so is to ride on an event that has captured the public consciousness like the Nakawa-Kinawataka accident, or many other such accidents that usually quickly fade off the public’s mind until the next grisly event, and the same questions.

How many, for example, are killed in accidents involving boda boda motorcycles? How many are killed in public omni-buses? How many in private cars? How many in trucks? Which are the most deadly roads in different years? Etc.

Yes these stories have been told before but they are living stories that we should return to every so often because, well – we live, we die every day! Perhaps salvation may come from information, activism and telling every day how unsafe our roads are.