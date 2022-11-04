Hands up if you have read or watched news

Two things about journalism and the media in my last week. First one was on Saturday, at a graduation dinner of my niece who had graduated in journalism and mass communication from Uganda Christian University, Mukono.

Asked to say a few words (they turned out to be many) to the graduand and her colleagues, I started by asking how many people in the audience had read a newspaper that day? One hand went up. How many had watched television news bulletin? About four hands went up. How many had read something on social media? Nearly every hand was up! Quite unnerving but not at all surprising. But what had they read? I don’t know! Likely both real and fake news!

Clearly, this hand-held little device – the mobile phone – had turned upside down the delivery model and consumption of journalism. Will the small costs mooted by billionaire and new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk – and perhaps others to come on Facebook, Instagram, etc – have an impact on the number of hands going up next year should one ask the same questions?

Yes the mobile phone may have turned upside down how we consume journalism but it has not killed journalism, nor diminished the human search for information and to communicate. What then does the future hold for these budding journalists and what journalism shall they be practicing to create impact on audiences so as to earn from their trade and profession?

No easy answers! Two things are clear though; one, the journalists of today and tomorrow can hardly break news ahead of social media or exclusively provide live coverage of events as it was in the past. Their role now is to explain the news and events, bringing perspective, voice and answering the “so what?”

Two, the mobile phone may have altered how we consume journalism but the journalism we serve our audiences is still in the hands of journalists and media houses.

Which brings me to the second and related issue. While reading notes on the takeaways of the recent “Trust Conference” in London by the Reuters Institute, I was struck by the words of Rasmus Kleis Nielsen (director of the institute) on challenges of “the old journalism business model”.

He said: “The business models that worked in the 20th century are broken because they don’t solve problems anymore. Journalism as a profession, and the news industry as a business, has to focus on the problems people actually have rather than the problems they used to have.”

This is very poignant but also perplexing. Nonetheless, it is an affirmation of the importance today of solution journalism, perhaps more than ever before.

Finally, I share the response of one of our readers, Dr Willy Mugenzi, to my article “Media business needs vote from your pocket or govt” (Daily Monitor, October 14). It relates to the dilemma of journalism today and which way forward?

He wrote: “First, while the death of journalism, especially print, is an emerging reality in Africa, elsewhere, it isn’t recent. Many newspapers in Australia have folded. There is only one constant: change. Without overplaying the problems, here are my solutions:

Journalism schools need to teach journalism project management in addition to the traditional curricula of news gathering, editing and dissemination. Up-skill and re-skill to match with changing times. Writing project concepts, proposals, business plans, formulating understandable budgets should be your new game changer rather than your scare. Logical objectives, outputs, numbers.

Newsrooms, specifically production sections of a media enterprise, need to develop fundable projects for financial sustainability. Learn the language of funding agencies but keep your editorial integrity and independence. Don’t be media moles. Go multimedia. Audiences are becoming choosy and very fragmented. To survive, multiply your platforms. Charge a fee for quality news. Step out of the national scope, expand to regional content to tap into resources of regionalising private sector players.

Lastly, public financing through parliamentary budgeting seems attractive but it will hardly survive in an African context where journalists are seen as spoilers rather than partners in development. In Sweden it thrives because journalism is a public duty.”