Hooray to two stories and to two journalists

Many things can be said of journalism depending on how it touches individuals, the community and general public. When journalism creates impact, we describe it as “impact journalism”. When it explores solutions, we call it “solution journalism”.

When it unearths hidden information, we refer to it as “investigative journalism”. When it is deep and perceptive, we call it in-depth journalism”. When it is rubble-rousing, raunchy and sensational, we describe it as “tabloid journalism”. When it is neither here, nor there, it can be lampooned as rumour-mongering.

Either way, journalism plays a big role in society; highlighting ills, celebrating success, pointing at opportunities, warning about dangers, demanding accountability, attributing responsibility, mobilising, educating, informing (sometimes misinforming!), etc. This column this week celetbrates two recent outstanding works of journalism in the Daily Monitor and NTV news.

First is the story of a government-owned primary school in Lwengo District with over 500 learners but with only two classrooms which forces some classes to share one of the two rooms and the rest operate in makeshift shades.

The story about Lyakibirizi Core Primary School (what’s core about it?) was broken in 2023 by Daily Monitor’s Masaka-based correspondent, Gertrude Mutyaba (see “Govt school where four classes share two rooms”, Daily Monitor, October 16, 2023).

Second is the NTV story of Ms Night Ampurire, the 42-year-old struggling fruits vendor that was plying her trade in Kampala in an old Nissan pick-up truck. The story was reported by Entebbe-based NTV correspondent, Ivan Walunyolo (see “Night Ampurire avuga mmotoka ganyegenya okubezaawo amaka” NTV Akawungeezi).

Both stories are remarkable for many reasons particularly from the following perspective:

Out of the box: While the two stories are what we see around us every day in different parts of the country, pulling them out of the mill and highlighting the issues, the persons, and their plight is what transformed them into powerful stories that we now celebrate. Reporters are usually the starting point of a story. The two reporters are therefore highly commended for picking out a mundane story of struggling education pupils and a struggling woman, then packaging it for national reflection.

Powerful graphics: The other remarkable thing about the two stories was the graphic way they were told – in words and images.

The Lyakibirizi Primary School story not only carried a sad photo of pupils in their makeshift classrooms draped with assorted leaves to keep away the sun, it also gave voice to teachers to say how they typically conduct two classes in one classroom! One teacher stays silent, and keeps his/her pupils silent as the other teacher and his/her class go on, and vice versa! Describing what a typical rainy day looks like with 500-plus pupils in only two rooms with a rickety roof was graphic and disheartening!

Same thing with Night Ampurire’s story. A video recording of her struggling to drive a clearly written-off pick-up truck literally held together by a combination of rusty bolts and strings could not have been more powerful! Throw in the baby on her lap just below the old dirty steering wheel, the groaning of the old engine, the dirty smoke tailing the vehicle and you have a story like no other!

Emotional appeal: Both stories struck an emotional code with the public. Many were touched by the plight of poor rural children who are trying to get an education in a most difficult and neglected environment, as well as the struggles of a single mother of five holding out against all odds to put a meal on the table.

Transformative impact : The stories turned out to be hugely transformative as they touched two philanthropic companies that would give a powerful helping hand and change – forever – the lives of the school children and the struggling mother.Movit Foundation built three new classroom blocks to accommodate all the pupils. It also equipped the classrooms with furniture. The children can now learn in a better environment.

MTN-Uganda donated a brand new Nissan doube-cabin pick-up to Ms Ampurire so she can vend her fruits in a better, safer and mechanically sound vehicle. Shell, followed on the MTN donation offering fuel and routine service for the vehicle. In these two stories, Ms Mutyaba and Mr Walunyolo fulfilled one of the cardinal functions of journalism as espoused by Peter Dunne (1867-1936): “…to comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable”. Hooray to impact journalism.