How journalists shouldn’t cover the death of Oulanyah

The untimely death of Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah (RIP) last Sunday has been the centre of media coverage and national discussion since his demise was announced; and shall continue to be so long after he has been laid to rest.

Many Ugandans are getting information about the demise and associated tit-bits regarding circumstances of his death from both social and mainstream media.

In between the formal and informal media, we have seen a lot of truths and half-truths as well as love and hate for the deceased. Many questions will inevitably be asked about the quality and form of the coverage of this death. Mainstream media will rely (or is already relying) on editorial policy guidelines and journalism code of ethics summarised in one clause: “In cases involving personal grief or shock, enquiries should be carried out and approaches made with sympathy, empathy and discretion.” Social media, of course, is unguided, which is why we are witnessing – not for the first time – some of the most shameless and shameful commentaries following a death of a Ugandan leader. The social media, as is elsewhere in the world – and perhaps true to its nature as a free platform – has been awash with malfeasant and acerbic commentaries of Ugandan “Netizens” that have shown little respect for the dead or sympathy for the bereaved.

The trouble, however, is when these spill into mainstream media or when journalists of repute or disrepute, nondescript or famous, use their “discretion” to feed the public – through social media, print or broadcast platforms – a litany of rumours, mendacity, hate, ethnic profiling, etc instead of giving sober, measured and respectful coverage of a passage that comes to all human beings, or all living things for that matter. The cardinal rule is “to report sensitively”. Sensitivity, of course, is quite subjective! Reading on this subject from authoritative media websites such as www.journalism.co.uk and www.poynter.org, I picked out a few of the following things I now share with colleague:

• Can you justify why and how you are reporting? Is it in tandem with the letter and spirit of the journalism code of ethics?

• Do not report death in a light-hearted way laced with “gratuitous or gory details” about the final moments of the deceased.

• It is quite common now for media to “take innocuous information from Facebook sites that are publicly accessible”. While this is not a problem, “concerns will be raised if actions go against privacy settings; if the context is taken away or if it retains some quality of personal information”.

• Avoid making any suggestions about the behaviour of the relatives or friends. If the families decide they don’t want to comment, do not turn to neighbours or members of the local community who may be speculating about the situation then voila, you go to print!

• The best sources for stories about death are immediate family – spouses, children, parents. Start there and move outward toward siblings, friends, cousins and coworkers. Daily Monitor did great to give space to his friends Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo and DP president Nobert Mao.

• As hard as it is sometimes, we always say that someone died, not that they “passed away” or “passed on”. You can certainly use this language in your questions, but when it comes time to write the story, stick to “died.”

• Respect the family and their emotions. Also, “go back over any extremely personal or sensitive details before publication, in case the family decides they don’t want to have certain details published after all.” For instance, does the family want to go on the record that they believe the deceased was bewitched?

• Context and content always go hand in hand. Do not take content out of context because it will create misunderstanding and more pain. Be a journalist that seeks to minimise harm, not one that seeks to escalate pain.

• Leave the cause of death to those qualified to know or what’s documented on death certificate, not those in emotional distress. Daily Monitor should not have reported a distressed father’s comments to mourners that he believed his son was poisoned. Great sensitivity needed to be applied here rather feed rumours and conjecture.

• Tweet or post on social media responsibly. You are expected to know better than the guy with a smart phone on the street and no communications training.

• If you are at the vigil and someone is talking to another within your earshot, do not just pick and publish. Identify yourself, ask to clarify and if they wish what they say to be a matter of public record.