How to get your article published

This week, the public editor dedicates his column to direct reader dialogue. They ask, he answers.

Ronald Muyingo: I would like to send my article for publication, what's the procedure? It is about sustainable agriculture in a rural farming community. Thanks for your response.

Public Editor: Thank you for your inquiry.

I respond to you publicly for the benefit of other readers, who may wish to contribute articles to any of NMG-Uganda platform.First, it starts with the idea of what you want to write, which in this case you have said it is on sustainable agriculture in rural farming communities. Then you put pen-to-paper, so to speak, making your arguments and information as succinctly as possible. Make sure to double check the facts and figures you include in your story, and ensure there are no defamatory or slanderous statements.

Once you are satisfied with the article you have written, you can then submit it to the following emails, depending on the subject area. If it is news, send it to [email protected] or [email protected]. If it is a features article, send it to [email protected]. For business stories, submit to [email protected]. If it is an opinion or commentary article, send it to [email protected] or [email protected]. The relevant editor will pick it from the email feed, assess and decide whether it is publishable or not.

He/she may reach out to you for additional information, clarification or advice on what needs to be reworked in the story. Sometimes you may not hear from any of the editors, especially if the article falls way below the mark. We encourage editors to give feedback to people who submit articles, but remember they are dealing with lots of incoming articles so understandably, they may not get back to everyone.

So, put pen to paper and hopefully, you article meets the criteria. Remember, no editor will turn down a topical, well-written and well-articulated article because it makes their work easier.

******

Joseph van Eijndhoven: In your article about the public, “Excessive govt local borrowing starves private sector of credit” (Daily Monitor, November 15), the author mentions a percentage of 5, which is actually 17.6 percent (growth of domestic public debt).Public Editor: Thanks for your feedback, which is well-noted. A correction has been made to the online story.

Ben Matsiko Kahunga: Refer to your recent column, “Why we celebrate the walking tractors story” (Daily Monitor, November 16).The walking tractor, variously called the motorised plough, and similar stories belong to the realm of the “cathedral” arm of journalism. Yet the “stock exchange” arm looks to hold sway, thus the balancing debate between journalism and capitalism.

It gets more tricky in economies as ours, else, journalism principally should belong to essential services...this is how wakina BBC, Radio France Internationale, and their various platforms, operate. State funding in these parts of the globe is centuries away from positioning our national media houses to the BBC and RFI level. How soon shall we get to the level where the corporate world bankrolls such domains as development journalism?

Would Uganda Bankers Association, Uganda Manufacturers Association, Uganda Insurers Association, et al, establish perpetual endowments to finance the cathedral arm of journalism? It is high time we created a corps of national institutional donors and benefactors. Rural or regional news and development variables need such a domestic fund, to be brought to the forefront consistently. More so in these times. The foreign element can only go to areas and extents commensurate with their national interests.

Public Editor: This indeed speaks to media sustainability and relevance. Whatever the case, the media must continue to play its role as a medium for articulation of development issues as well as an enabler of market and business information. Both are critical to its sustainability.

******

Chemonges, Bugiri: The 2024 census results showed significant variations in all sectors e.g. persons with disabilities (PWDs), tribes/ethnic groups, religion, gender, etc.

Whether the Uganda Bureau of Standard (UBOS) chief’s explanations are excuses doesn't matter. It is the only government agency that has the highest number of statisticians and this was their main area of expertise. They should have done better!

Public Editor: The UBOS leadership has variously explained the mix-up in the statistics.