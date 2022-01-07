If you got shot in 2021, count on Monitor to tell your story

Odoobo C. Bichachi

By  Odoobo C. Bichachi

Public Editor

This column is devoted to feedback shared by two eminent readers and viewers of Daily Monitor  and NTV-Uganda.
Isaac Acong: A chunk of gratitude to the media industry is in order! This is against the back drop of the industry being thankless and most times generating countless enemies.
Early this year, you could only count on the media that if you got shot/killed, Daily Monitor news crew (foot soldiers) would identify you complete with your name, picture, where you got shot, if you got shot by UPDF, Uganda Police or some militia. This is very important in the sense that the perpetrators had to rethink the implications of their activities.

