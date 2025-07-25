Is local news important? If yes, which local news?

We have heard the lamentations about local news dying. We have also seen the space provided for local news in the national media – print and broadcast – diminish over the years. So is local news dead and buried in the mainstream media? Not exactly. The Reuters Institute’s Digital Report 2025 showed that many people across the 45 surveyed markets still look out for local news. Thus, people frequently accessed information about general local news stories as follows: crimes, accidents, etc. (49 percent); local activities/culture – eg things to do, reviews, walks, talks (38 percent); and local information services – eg train/bus times, weather, movie times (37 percent); things to buy/sell locally – including services, eg plumbers, electricians (26 percent); local sports/clubs (20 percent), Local notices – eg births, deaths, marriages (19). One-third (32 percent) said they accessed information about local politics/government in the last week, despite this often being held up as the most important function of local news media.”

Last week, the media was awash with local news in the constituencies across the country as it reported about the winners and losers in the National Resistance Movement (NRM) primary elections ahead of the January 2026 polls. This cements the perception that local politics is the focus of national media when it comes to covering local regions outside the main metropolis -- Kampala. It is therefore important that local news – not news about politics – remains on the menu of mainstream media.

There is still reader and viewer interest; many people still access it, or go out to look for it. That said, we must also recognise that newspapers, television, and radio are no longer the only source for people to choose from when they want local news. “Many people rely on search engines and social media platforms for local information – and in some cases, they are now seen as the best sources for that information.” How reliable is local news from social media, considering the propensity to embellish and digitally manipulate?

Readers have your say

K. Kironde: Last Sunday, Savers Namirembe Road did not receive their Sunday Monitor newspaper, which meant that I had to trek all the way to Total Mengo, a distance of 15 minutes on foot. It doesn't make sense that the same rider who delivers papers to Total Mengo would omit delivery at Savers. The last time I raised the issue in early June, the matter was immediately resolved. What is the problem? You are in business 365 days of the year, and we are committed to buying the paper on a daily basis, but if this can happen at Savers, how many other outlets on a Sunday are excluded, but nobody complains?

Public Editor: Thank you for this feedback. Readers are the mainstay of a media house, and convenient access is paramount. I put this matter to the circulation manager, Mr Deus Turyamureba. He regrets this mishap in the delivery chain in this particular area. It has now been addressed. So going forward, our readers in that area should be well served.

Atuhairwe Robert: Please refer to your article “Facebook ruled 2021, but 2026 is a TikTok election” (Daily Monitor, July 18). Your assertion to the readers that traditional media is where facts are separated from fiction...where credibility is established, etc, is a message that must be considered very seriously by all, even outside election season. Social media content is too raw, random, coarse, and sometimes thoughtless that you have to feel sorry for those relying on it for their news and information. This is why traditional media cannot and must not die/lose its place, because then the world will become one huge drunken talk space.

Public Editor: Thank you for this feedback and your thoughts on the place of mainstream media in the news and information ecosystem. You could not have put it better! That said, mainstream media will not survive solely on the basis of nostalgia, goodwill, and credibility. It must leverage social media, where a lot of audiences have migrated, to stay relevant and accessible. How is the question that has preoccupied newsrooms and media boardrooms for many years. Yes, there have been some wins, but the technological revolution continues to drive news media and audiences in new areas.

Send your feedback/complaints to [email protected] or call/text on +256 776 500725. WhatsApp +256 752 500725








