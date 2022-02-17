Is there space for the elderly in our media?

One of Daily Monitor’s consistent readers, John Charles Orach, has in the past been critical about the absence of content tailored towards older persons in our media. Last week, he repeated this criticism in the following note:

“A year or so ago you and I exchanged opinions in the Daily Monitor following complaints I had raised to the Public Editor on what I considered the lack of coverage or interest in issues affecting older persons. I had also questioned the apparent bias towards women and youth in the coverage of vulnerable and special interest groups and wondered if this was a deliberate editorial policy of the NMG.”

This time round, I am requesting for an appointment to discuss with you the possibility of the Monitor Publications devoting space for a regular weekly/bi-monthly/monthly column to disseminate much-needed information on issues of older persons.” First, I have shared his proposal with editorial management. I believe one of the editors shall contact him. Second, I shall attempt to answer his question as to whether it is a deliberate policy of NMG to shut out older persons. Third, I shall delve a little into whether older persons indeed need to be treated as a special segment and to what end. Well, NMG Editorial Policy Guidelines do not specifically single out older persons as a demographic group for who special attention or content should be targeted in the way it does with youth and women in the following provisions:

Youth: “Coverage of news related to the youth should go beyond the apparent preoccupation with simple consumerism and all forms of instant gratification and should aim at focusing on the youth programmes that add value to the general development of societies and expressing the views, raising questions and focusing on issues of significance to the region’s youth and societies at large.”

Women: “Women’s coverage will not be confined to lifestyle, cosmetic and domestic issues, but must concentrate on the many important issues affecting women in the EAC member countries.”

These are very broad guidelines and are clearly be visible in the fine print of the newspaper or in the content of radio and television broadcasts. Specifically, several magazines are framed to address youth and female audiences. Full Woman magazine published in Saturday Monitor, Life Magazine in Sunday Monitor and Mwasuze Mutya show on NTV Monday to Friday at 9-11am, Health magazine in Daily Monitor every Monday deliberately focus on women issues. On the other hand, Sqoop magazine published in Daily Monitor every Friday, T-Nation on NTV every Saturdays 11am and The Beat every day 5pm to 6pm on NTV primarily target the youth. Rainbow magazine in Daily Monitor on Tuesdays and Planet-K on NTV at 830am every Saturday target a younger audience – children.

So what is there for older persons, or the elderly? It is generally assumed that news programming in broadcast, news pages in print, features, business, political talk shows, interviews, etc is content for older persons because their interests are in national and world affairs, business and people stories. While this is generally true, the application of a broad brush leaves many areas of concern to older persons, especially the elderly, in a shadow. The result is that outside the traditional content, many older persons find newspapers or television programmes completely useless. Many things are of great interest to older persons – especially those nearing or aged 50-plus. These include age-particular health challenges; investment and business ideas, challenges and opportunities that occupy their imagination; social challenges that confront them, physical challenges, etc.

All these do not find much space in the media and when they do, they are presented in staccato style. Older persons are the most consistent consumers of media, especially print and radio, from habits formed over the years. Many media strategists however see them as a dying demographic group compared to the youth that are coming onto the stage and shall remain consumers for many years of their life ahead.

So, makes perfect sense to target the youth win them over very early. It also makes sense to target women as they tend to be brand loyal. But older persons – especially male – do have money to spend so it makes sense to create content that focuses on their fears, challenges, achievements and re-lives the past because you want to keep them as consumers of habit for your media platforms.