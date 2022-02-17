Prime

Is there space for the elderly in our media?

Author: Odoobo C. Bichachi is the Nation Media Group (NMG)-Uganda public editor. PHOTO/FILE.

By  Odoobo C. Bichachi

Public Editor

What you need to know:

Older persons are the most consistent consumers of media, especially print and radio, from habits formed over the years.

One of Daily Monitor’s consistent readers, John Charles Orach, has in the past been critical about the absence of content tailored towards older persons in our media. Last week, he repeated this criticism in the following note:

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.