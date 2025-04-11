Journalists, influencers should find a mid-point

In my recent column, “Social media: From creation to curation” (Daily Monitor, March 28), I shared thoughts about an emerging group of influencers stepping yet again in “traditional” journalism territory – crime features. I singled out two particular one operating on X (Twitter) namely; Mukyala Wandera in Uganda and Don Bull in Kenya.

My counsel was, journalists – especially crime reporters – need to pay attention. And so should the commercial teams because these new creators are also soliciting and inserting adverts in their content threads. They are leveraging their followers to make some money through advertising. So how should legacy media and journalists respond to this development?

That’s the question in many newsrooms. In this article, “News Organizations Are Starting to Embrace Creator-Model Journalists: The influencer as collaborator, not competitor” (Columbia Journalism Review, March 6, 2025), Klaudia Jaźwińska shares the perspective of someone that has developed a lot of depth on this subject – Liz Kelly Nelson.

Apparently, Ms Liz Kelly Nelson “runs Project C – a newsletter ‘supporting, amplifying, and normalizing independent content-creator model journalism’. [She] has advocated taking creator-journalists seriously. Rather than dismissing influencers wholesale as incompatible with traditional journalistic values, she encourages a nuanced view of the spectrum of different kinds of news-adjacent content creators.”

On March 31, I received in my inbox Ms Nelson’s article on her takeaways from the recent International Symposium of Online Journalism (ISOJ) in Texas, USA. One of its focus areas was how creators are reshaping the rules of online journalism. Her article is titled, “Five things journalists need to hear right now”. It raised the following points: “There’s a tendency to treat creators as either competition or a threat, when in fact they’re often reaching audiences mainstream news no longer does.

Finding ways to collaborate, not just coexist, feels more important than ever.” With regard to trust, “…audiences don’t expect journalists to be impartial. They expect them to be transparent. That’s true for creator journalists especially, where credibility often comes because of transparency, not neutrality.” The young are not listening to legacy media.

“Of course they’d rather listen to the person on TikTok who they think is giving it to them straight.” [– Teen Vogue’s Versha Sharma]. “It’s not just about platform or format — it’s about perceived authenticity. Legacy institutions have a trust gap to overcome, especially with younger audiences who have grown up in an era of media skepticism and creator candor.”

“The influencer dynamic is shaping political media, whether or not journalists are paying attention. It’s a strategic reality that affects how information spreads, how narratives take hold and how audiences mobilize. If newsrooms aren’t engaging with this dynamic, they’re already behind.” “[There is] growing audience perception that anyone can create journalism.”

So it is time for traditional media journalists to climb down their high horses and try to understand “…what turns audiences off about traditional news – and on about creator-model journalism.” If Mukyala Wandera, Don Bull and political-talk influencers like Lumbuye are anything to go by, this moment is upon us here in Uganda.

challenge, of course, is how traditional journalists walk this road and still remain faithful to the traditional journalism code of ethics. Mark Stenberg, in his article, “The rise of the journalist-influencer” (www.niemanlab.org) argues that there is really not much difference between influencers and journalists.

He says; “Though we like to consider ourselves distinct by dent of our craft’s supposedly elevated calling, journalists are really just creators by a different name. We all create content designed for consumption on the internet; we all cultivate a niche and then work to make ourselves indispensable to it; and we all make use of tools and platforms that turn our skill sets into revenue.”

How to work together and leverage the best of both is the challenge that has to be navigated. Some organisations like Trusting News (www.trustingnews.org) have a few ideas to this end: “We want to help responsible creators make their ethics and integrity clear to their audiences.” And, “We want to help traditional newsrooms adapt to this new information era by learning from creators’ success and developing partnerships that can help their news meet new audiences.”

Send your feedback/complaints to [email protected] or call/text on +256 776 500725. WhatsApp +256 752 500725





