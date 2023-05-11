KISS is good guide to reporters and editors

Two things regarding “journalism language” have recently been brought to my attention. First was Apollo Wangalwa who wrote hence:

“Refer to your story, ‘No love lost in battle for Crane Bank cash’ (Sunday Monitor, April 16, 2023), page 8. What is happening here? Why is this story written as if it is going to be published in a law journal? Can the writer tell us what is happening like he would a P.5 child?” I shared the feedback with the editors. On April 28, Daily Monitor print edition had the following headline on the front page; “First technocrat charged, sent to Luzira over iron sheets scandal”. I sent the following note to the editors: “‘Technocrat’ is not a good word in a headline. Whom do we write for? Can an average reader understand offhand who a technocrat is?”The two stories speaks to the importance of simplicity in a communication, which is a key tenet of journalism, well captured in the quote below:

“Journalists should write with simplicity – in such a way that audiences can easily understand the content without having to read it multiple times. The goal is to break down even the most complex concepts, and write them in our own words so that everyone ‘gets it’.” -https://writingcenter.uagc.edu

Of course, there are many journalists all over the world that take pride in verbosity or long-windedness. The result of this is that not only is the meaning of the story hidden from the average reader, it also often puts off the more knowledgeable readers who see it as unnecessary.

Therefore in newsrooms, the rules on language and style of expression are enforced at the subbing desk where stories are edited and prepared for print. In broadcasting, this is enforced at the production desk.

The sub-editors moderation is anchored in editorial code of practice, in the case of the Nation Media Group, its editorial Policy Guidelines that read hence:

“We maintain a constant search for higher literary, fluency and grammatical standards among our editorial staff, pre-eminently in the pursuit of clarity of expression, comprehension, accuracy and balance. In this area, specific consideration is given to the question of phrasing of headlines and captions. Constant care is taken to ensure that headlines accurately reflect the underlying theme and tone of the article/story they are based on.

Additionally, it is recognised that language is dynamic and vibrant. While we must insist on the use of formal English, our journalism must not be frozen in amber, it must linguistically evolve to keep step with our audiences. This requires frequent and judicious upgrading of the Nation style to admit new expressions and keep our language use abreast with a young population.”

While these may appear to give wide latitude to editors to be dynamic in their use of language, it always important to fall back to the main reason we exist as a profession.

“Simple – your main task as a journalist is to help people understand what is happening around them. Not every reader will have your knowledge of language, so you must simplify it for them. You should be able to examine the most complicated issues and events then translate them into straightforward, simple language which your audience can understand. This means writing in short, sharp, concise sentences.” https://englishlive.ef.com/blog/career-english/english-tips-budding-journalists/

Back to our two stories, Monitor online story had a better phrased headline; “Karamoja ministry official charged over diverted iron sheets” (April 28, 2023). This was straight and simple as the reader did not have to try to understand who a technocrat is as that word could mean many things and many readers may even be encountering it for the first time.

As for the Crane Bank vs Dfcu Bank mortgage dispute, I agree with the reader that the article should not have simply reproduced documents submitted to court and intended for a legally trained audience of lawyers and judges. The issues should have been broken down by explaining in simple terms what the dispute was about, what it meant for anyone that had a running loan in Crane Bank, etc.

And the best way for journalists to remember this is hanging onto the old adage – KISS, which means Keep It Short and Simple.