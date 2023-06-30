Let media reopen debate on digital number plates

I begin with an apology and correction of an error in my column last week (see “Of ambassadors, ‘musawo’ and ‘second deepest lake in Africa’,” Daily Monitor, June 23).

In the article where I disputed the State Minister for Tourism’s assertion that Lake Bunyonyi is the deepest lake in Uganda and second deepest in Africa at a depth of 900 metres, I listed some of Africa’s lakes and their corresponding depth. The list had an error: Lake Albert appeared twice – at the top of the table with 1,470 metres depth and much lower at number 12with a depth of 25 metres. The latter is the correct depth of Lake Albert while the former should have read Lake Tanganyika which is indisputably the deepest lake in Africa.

The correction was already made on the online article before uploading, and should have been made in the next day’s print edition in the designated corrections corner on page 2. In the event it was not done, I am obligated to correct it in the space it was originally published.

I thank the readers that called me to query the contradiction and alert me to the regrettable error. My profound apologies and gratitude to all.





*****

That said, I now return to my thoughts this week. Daily Monitor in its Tuesday edition (June 27) published a story headlined, “URA raises red flag on digital plates”. There was a rejoinder story in New Vision the next day headlined “URA needs over Shs1 billion for new vehicle plates”.

Both stories did well to signal the crisis by reproducing the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) statement that had been circulating online by giving it context and prominence. I have, however, subsequently scanned the media for follow up stories picking at the opportunity to hold the responsible authorities to account on this matter but seem to have missed them.

What, for instance, is the Ministry of Works saying about the issues raised in the URA memo? Is the switch to the new plates still going to happen come tomorrow July 1? Is it temporarily suspended? When is the new date of implementation? And many other questions!

For Ugandans planning to buy vehicles in the coming weeks or months, and for vehicle dealers, these are questions that need answers today and not tomorrow. The media is best placed to seek out the responsible officials and ask them these question on behalf of the public. The hiccup perhaps also presents the media with an opportunity to revisit the debate on the rational for “digital number plates” for security.

The whole idea, Ugandan’s will remember, started as a hysterical reaction by the President to the attempted assassination of Works and Transport minister, Gen. Katumba Wamala, on June 1 2021 that left his daughter and driver dead. The President had toyed with the same idea earlier when deputy Inspector General of Police Felix Kaweesi was gunned down as he drove out of his home on March 17, 2017. In both incidents, and others earlier, the assassins had used motorcycles to get away and the authorities could not trace the bikes in question. The digital number plates are therefore more or less a product of a presidential decree issued in desperation and the Parliament merely rubber-stamped it. But considering the cost and disruption this willcause, does this still make sense as the best option of strengthening security in the country at this point in time?

Earlier, the government rolled out security cameras along the highways and urban streets in nearly every part of the country. There is no doubt that his has helped in tracking criminals or recording events along the highways that help in investigation of incidents. However, there have also been high incidences of equipment breakdown to the extent that when recording are required, they have been found to be nonexistent. Installing technology is therefore one thing but maintaining it and making use of it is another. All these things therefore need to be debated again and the media, in its accountability role, is best placed to lead this conversation. Already, the controversy surrounding the award of the contract, as well as the capabilities of the contractor have been flagged and well covered in the media. The question therefore is; are we running ahead of our time or is someone trying to run us?

