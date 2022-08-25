Lubigi swamp evictions obliges media to do more

One of the big stories in Uganda this week – at least going by the media splash – has been the clearing of the Lubigi swamp on the northern outskirts of Kampala city of encroachers.

The operation was reportedly ordered by President Museveni months ago so the authorities – Resident District Commissioner for Kampala, the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) and the Environmental Police – have been planning the execution behind the scenes. We have now seen the results.

The Lubigi operation has been clothed, and rightly so, in the mantra of fighting climate change through restoring degraded environment. The media has done a great job bringing the operation to the public, the desperate and painful scenes notwithstanding. I shall return to this in a while!

The last such operation was a few years ago when Nema “cleared” Bugolobi-Kitintale swamp south-east of the city. That time, the target was mainly the rich that had reclaimed the wetland and erected huge mansions. This time at Lubigi, the target is the ordinary folks and rich mafia that reclaimed the wetland and allowed the poor to erect shacks from which they collect rental income.

Statistics show that in 1994, Uganda’s wetland cover was 37,346.3 sq. km (15.5 percent of land cover). By 2016, it had dropped to only 8.9 percent and to 8.4 percent by 2019. Only 1.6 percent of wetland cover shall remain by 2040 if the trend continues.

Thankfully, the populist politicians in the city that always jump to “protect” their “voters” have been silent – or is it that the media has not given them a voice? Environmental degradation and its effects touch all of us – the rich and poor, politicians and their voters. It is therefore important that the authorities are given space to do the right thing.

It is not clear whether Nema’s timing of this operation has anything to do with the prolonged dry spell the country has faced recently, or the flash floods that caused mayhem in Mbale a few weeks ago and are now all out to carry out their mandate. What is clear is that the country desperately needs to fix the environment.

Just take a look. In the urban areas, it is filth, plastics, dust, smog, noise, bare concrete, congestion and sweltering heat or flush floods. In the rural areas, it is plastics, polythene bags, bare earth, dust, sweltering heat, and intermittent rainfall.

The media has periodically highlighted many of these things either as news or features. Problem is that coverage of the environment has tended to be episodic and as you may have noticed, the Lubigi reclamation was covered for no more than three days. Perhaps that was as long as the operation lasted.

There is always an opportunity in such episodic actions of government and its agencies to connect to the bigger story of environment or climate change and revisit what has gone wrong or right, and hold the authorities to account now that they are flagging environment protection or are in the mood to do something.

For instance, it would be exhilarating for the media to ask Nema leadership what, after they are done with reclaiming Lubigi swamp, they will do about polythene bags that the government has banned innumerable times. Or what they will do about the numerous fuel stations that have germinated in every swamp in the city suburbs and much of the country.

There is also an opportunity for solution journalism that involves pointing out things that have been done elsewhere that could work for us. For instance, Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has built several new roads in the recent past. What happened to the idea of planting trees along these roads to make the environment around them more beautiful and useful in terms of absorbing carbon-dioxide from car emissions as well as reducing noise? In many countries, tree-lined roads are almost standard!

The environment story, we all know by now, is not one about them, it is about us! It is not an episodic story, it is a continuous story. It is not a boring story, it is a story of impact. The media is central to humanizing it, to holding relevant authorities to account, and to sharing solutions so that everyone can pick up the little they can, wherever they are.

Let’s, therefore, follow up with the Lubigi swamp story.