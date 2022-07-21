Media chasing the young who are fleeing bad news





For many years now, mainstream media managers have been grappling with shifting (if not dropping) audiences arising out of demographic changes that have seen a diminished population of the traditional media consumer on one hand, and the advances in information technology that have changed how younger people consume media.

Thus today, the news consumers of old that typically wore heavy rimmed spectacles and read broadsheet newspapers or religiously watched the evening news telecast – are less in number. In their place are the “young and restless” digital generation that is hooked onto hi-tech gadgets of all shapes and sizes. They follow news on-the-go (when they choose to) on their smart phones and in formats that are convenient to them – whether it is text, audio podcasts or live video streaming.

Yet for media planners and strategists, these young audiences they are chasing to replace the old that are dying off have turned out to be a moving target difficult to hook in part because it is not very clear what they [the young] want and how they want it. Well, part of the problem, perhaps, has been the tendency by the media to treat these “young and restless” (my description) as one homogenous group.

A recent Reuters Institute research by Dr Kirsten Eddy, titled “The Changing News Habits and Attitudes of Younger Audiences” breaks down this young audience into two; the “digital natives” and the “social natives”. The research was carried out in Brazil, the UK and USA.

The “digital natives” are the 25–34s age group who largely grew up in the information age but before the rise of social networks. The “social natives” on the other hand are the more recent lot (18–24s) that have grown up on social media.

These two groups bear subtle differences in how they consume media. The research found that social networks have replaced news websites as the primary source for younger audiences overall, with 39 percent of social natives using social media as their main source of news, compared with 34 percent who prefer to go directly to a news website or app. Tit-Tok, YouTube, Instagram are the favourite social media platforms for the social natives.

The digital natives on the other hand too rely on social media for news but are more attuned to the comparatively “old-fashioned” platforms such as Facebook and Twitter.

Yes, the mainstream media has a big presence on social media platforms today sharing news –even though sometimes late – in the hope of catching the young audiences in their spaces. Unfortunately, going to these platforms has not necessarily won over the young audiences and this is where media managers need to pay attention to this Reuters Institute digital report.

First, the under 35s have low trust in the media (only 37percent) compared to 47percent aged 55 and above. Trust is a result of many factors – accuracy, currency, balance, clarity, etc. A quote from a respondent tells it all: “I do not think anything is 100 percent reliable in the mainstream media. You can never think that that is the absolute truth, because we are not sure of anything.” – Female, 24, Brazil.

Second, and perhaps most important, the digital and social natives generally avoid news content that has a negative effect on their moods! A quote from one of the respondents illustrates this well: “I tend to try and limit the amount of negative news I consume, especially first thing in the morning and last thing at night. I don’t want it to affect my day or make me worry.” – Female, 29, UK.

So do the findings of this research apply to the media consumption habits in the developing world? Yes they do!

Two or so weeks ago, I featured feedback by Uganda’s “digital natives” on Twitter to a question raised by a television anchor as to why they no longer watch news bulletins. The answers were more or less the same as what the Reuters Institute research captured above.

Many Ugandans that responded to the Tweet that they generally avoid news bulletins because they are always negative and affect their moods!

Well, we now know what the young people do not want; bad news! This is therefore one step to knowing what they want, and working towards it.