Move from reporting dots to drawing lines

Author: Odoobo C. Bichachi is the Nation Media Group (NMG)-Uganda public editor. PHOTO/FILE.

By  Odoobo C. Bichachi

Public Editor

What you need to know:

...there are so many reasons as to why Uganda media is not always able to deliver the journalism that explains, that connects and that paints the whole graphic picture of a given story.

One of the enduring criticism about our journalism is that it often tends to be episodic, to focus on dots rather than joining the dots into lines that then create a complete picture of events. This is by no means a Ugandan problem. It can be said about media in many other countries in the global south. Within the region, perhaps only the Kenyan media does better, and not always!

