Nakanyonyi school: Food  poisoning or poisoning?

Two weeks ago, there was an avalanche of stories regarding an incident at Nakanyonyi Secondary School in Mukono that had left several students ill.

The media outdid itself in reporting this incident and ended up confusing readers and creating more anxiety among the parents and the public in general.

Some reports claimed the students had been poisoned after their food was laced with poison while others claimed the students suffered food poisoning after their evening meal. The key word was poison. The vernacular media across the board (i.e radio, television, print and online) seemingly had one version, “obutwa” which means poison; the students had been given poison! This created even more public alarm.

Does “food poisoning” and “poisoning/ poisoned” mean the same thing? Not necessarily!

According to the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) of the USA, “Food poisoning, also called foodborne illness, is an infection or irritation of your digestive tract that spreads through food or drinks. Viruses, bacteria, and parasites cause most food poisoning. Harmful chemicals may also cause food poisoning. - www.niddk.nih.gov

On the other hand, “Poisoning is injury or death due to swallowing, inhaling, touching or injecting various drugs, chemicals, venoms or gases. Many substances — such as drugs and carbon monoxide — are poisonous only in higher concentrations or dosages.” - www.mayoclinic.org.



The former is involuntary and often circumstantial while the latter is intentional and usually aimed at causing injury and ultimately death. In the latter, poison (toxic substance) is deliberately introduced or laced in food or drink while in the former, unknown bacterial, viral etc substances in the food or drink are ingested and cause irritation – of varying degrees – to the consumer.

Food poisoning is seldom fatal while poisoning is often fatal.

There is also another “poisoning” – alcohol poisoning. “Alcohol poisoning is usually caused by binge drinking, which is where you have a lot of alcohol in one drinking session. It can happen when you drink alcohol faster than your body can filter it out of your blood. Having too much alcohol in your blood stops your body from working properly and can be life-threatening.” - www.nhs.uk

Drinking [alcohol] too much too quickly can affect breathing, heart rate, body temperature, and gag reflex. In some cases, this can lead to a coma and death. - www.mayoclinic.org.



Now in most of our local languages, the word poison is not liberally used as it is in English. You are either poisoned (given obutwa) or not. Food poisoning is either described as diarrhea or stomach ache, simple!

Many journalists reporting this incident were, therefore, caught in a situation of understanding the incident in vernacular but reporting it in English, or simply translating English into vernacular. A few got it right, though. The result was a huge misrepresentation by alleging mass poisoning rather than mass food poisoning – which all medical reports seemed to point to.

As I thought about this misreporting, I chanced on a tweet, on Tuesday, by my Kenyan media colleague Churchill Otieno. He had retweeted BBC journalist Steve Rosenberg’s musical tribute to a fallen colleague, George Alagiah, whom he described as one of the finest journalists at BBC. He had recently succumbed to cancer.

Rosenberg had, in the thread, also shared an obituary of George written by his close friend Allan Little. Reading the tribute, George Alagiah was clearly a remarkable journalist and there are many things to learn from him. The one that relates to our poisoning story is the sense of proportionality in reporting.

We can pick this from Allan’s anecdote of his time with George reporting on the war in the Central African Republic. I quote:

“Once we sheltered in a stairwell, after three mortar bombs landed close to the hotel we were staying in Central Africa. A colleague reported that heavy shelling had, as they put it, rocked the city centre. Later, George said to me quietly ‘Allan don’t say that. Heavy shelling didn’t rock anything tonight. Three bombs fell close to where we happened to be and gave us a fright. Keep it in proportion.’ And I thought, not for the first time, ‘My name is George Alagiah and I’m here to calm you down.’ George didn’t want to be dramatic. He wanted to be true.”

Many Ugandan journalists – reporters and editors – need to learn to be true and not live off drama. We will win more trust with audiences when we learn to report proportionally rather than dramatically – and compete to outdo each other in hysterical reporting, so to speak!