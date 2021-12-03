Prime

News reporting and subject  knowledge go hand-in-glove

Author, Odoobo C. Bichachi is the Nation Media Group-Uganda public editor. PHOTO/FILE.

By  Odoobo C. Bichachi

Public Editor

What you need to know:

  • Unless reporters have an understanding of where the truth resides, they find themselves in the position of ‘common carriers, transmitters of other people’s ideas and thoughts...

This week, I have been reading about the phenomenon of news reporting and subject knowledge. An essay (and book) titled, Informing the news: The need for knowledge-based reporting, by Thomas E. Patterson was particularly illuminating. I recommend it to all editors and reporters. 

