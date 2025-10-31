NMG ban: Let the kite perch and let the eagle also perch

The Nation Media Group-Uganda (NMG-U) news outlets have been restricted – if not banned – from covering events where the President is, and now it appears, even accessing Parliament to cover the legislative business.

The bans are shadowy as the ultimate authorities in those arms of government do not publicly own them because they know it is wrong.

However, the bans are enforced by “security” whose constitutional mandate does not include media regulation but rather citizens’ and State security.

Why are NMG-U outlets being targeted? Apparently, it is because the outlets have not reneged on their cardinal mandate of informing citizens and sticking to the truth every day, however inconvenient it may be to the powers that be, provided it serves the public good.

Parliament and the Presidency are two important and critical arms of government that make decisions impacting every Ugandan.

Restricting journalists of the biggest and most influential independent media from covering them and holding the offices and persons therein to account signals a big negation of the country’s constitutional provisions on freedom to receive and access information, freedom to impart information, and freedom of expression.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament, who chaired the session when this matter was brought up in the House early this week, promised that the minister for the Presidency would be invited to clarify this matter, and so would the parliamentary security team.

But this is needless as there is no justification whatsoever for denying journalists access to public places to report on public events for the benefit of the public!

The laws provide for media freedom, and any sanctions against the media should only be brought through the courts of law, not through gung-ho acts of security personnel acting on undefined instructions.

Yes, gagging the media is an old trick in the scrapbook of the intolerant governments and individuals, but it has never effectively stopped the flow of information to the public.

Rather, it may only delay the information, but in the process, it fuels leaks that are distorted. It also drives perceptions of mischief and suspicion against those originating or enforcing gag orders.

The big question for many Ugandans – and observers of the country – as this “ban” unfolds is, who is afraid of the truth and what is this truth that must be suppressed in a most unlawful manner?

The ban by the Presidency – now running into months – seems, according to reports, to have been occasioned by the coverage of the Kawempe North constituency by-election early this year, at which some of the most terrible state violence against voters and journalists was witnessed.

The more recent ban by Parliament is speculated to have arisen from the coverage of the nominations for 2026-2031 parliamentary constituency seats last week, in which some politicians emerged unopposed in a manner reminiscent of the infamous 1980 Uganda election, where nominations were “engineered”. We will know soon whether indeed this is the reason.

Nonetheless, if independent coverage of elections, a central pillar of democracy, can elicit a gag on a media house, then it represents a significant slide in media freedom in the country.

Little wonder that according to this year’s World Press Freedom Index released in May, Uganda was ranked 143rd out of 180 countries. We are only better than 37 countries! We are therefore in “very serious media freedom deficit” territory and these bans do not add the country any flowers. They only make the work of journalists more risky and the population less informed.

Those rolling back media freedom may win some temporary and imaginary victories but ultimately, holding back information, especially in this information age is futile.

The internet and the mobile phone have democratised the sourcing and sharing of information. It is therefore literally impossible to bottle in anything.

One only gets a bad name for attempting to do so. The Presidency, Parliament, and “security” will therefore do well to walk back several steps and “Let the kite perch and let the eagle perch too. If one says no to the other, let his wing break”.

The wisdom in this age-old Igbo saying, popularised by Chinua Achebe in his novel Things Fall Apart, is that there is space for everyone to play their part – whether we agree with them or not.

Media freedom and freedom of access to information is not a favour granted by “security”, it is a right enshrined in the Constitution of Uganda.

