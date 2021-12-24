Looking back at politics of 2021 and issue of partisan journalism

The year 2021 opened with the general election – presidential, parliamentary and local government – that took place on January 14. From a political perspective, it can be said to be closing with the Kayunga District chairperson by-election that was held a few days ago on December 16.

One of the running threads in both events, from a media perspective, was the violence against journalists that included beatings and detentions. In the presidential election campaign, Ashraf Saif-llah Kasirye, a journalist and one of the founders of Ghetto TV was reportedly shot and injured in a scuffle between police and supporters of candidate Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine. The journalist was travelling in the same vehicle with the presidential candidate. The online only Ghetto TV was openly partisan and many are undecided whether Kasirye was a journalist or a National Unity Party (NUP) campaign agent using journalistic tools.

In the recent Kayunga by-election, Daily Monitor photojournalist Michael Kakumirizi, who was going to cover the voting next morning, was arrested and detained at Nagalama Police Station for two days alongside the Opposition MP for Rubaga South Aloysius Mukasa – in whose vehicle he was travelling in. They were detained with several other NUP party supporters and would-be polling agents. Daily Monitor is an independent media organisation in the stable of the Nation Media Group.

There is no law that bars journalists from travelling in vehicles of politicians whose campaign they are covering. There is also no justification for the violence meted on journalists on the campaign trail. However moving with politicians tends to incline one to their perspective – right or wrongly.

Not surprisingly, one of the criticism against media throughout the political season – true or false – has been that many (if not most) journalists were taking sides in the election campaigns whereby rather than report the events “objectively”, they were reporting as political activists engaging in partisan advocacy rather than journalism.

Those that disagree with this argue that there can be no objectivity when covering right or wrong, especially human rights abuses like arrests and torture of political opponents or the denigration of the universally accepted tenets of democracy.

Partisan media tag is by no means restricted to journalists hobnobbing with Opposition politicians. In fact many journalists covering the incumbent and the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) have been literally embedded in its campaign structure and even openly earned daily allowances – at least in 2016. It may have been more subtle in 2021. None of them has suffered assault.

Anyhow, this kind of news coverage is what is known loosely as advocacy journalism, “…a genre of journalism that adopts a non-objective viewpoint, usually for some social or political purpose.”

Advocacy journalism is not necessarily a bad thing. It has helped achieve so much in the area of environment protection, women and children’s rights, minority rights, etc. Many media organisations openly stand for free markets and individual enterprise while others stand for a statist economy. Usually in all the above, there is no contest. However when it comes to political advocacy, then the fire begins, partly because politics has always been a divisive and contested space. So what should journalists that choose to practice political advocacy do to stay above the muck of politics and keep a semblance of professionalism?

Canadian journalist, Sue Careless, widely quoted in an article on Wikipedia.com about advocacy journalism had some useful advice reproduced below:

•Acknowledge your perspective up front.

•Be truthful, accurate, and credible. Don’t spread propaganda, don’t take quotes or facts out of context, “don’t fabricate or falsify”, and “don’t judge or suppress vital facts or present half-truths”

•Don’t give your opponents equal time, but don’t ignore them, either.

•Explore arguments that challenge your perspective, and report embarrassing facts that support the opposition. Ask critical questions of people who agree with you.

•Avoid slogans, ranting, and polemics. Instead, “articulate complex issues clearly and carefully.”

•Be fair and thorough.

•Make use of neutral sources to establish facts.

As you can see, going against this simple list of dos and don’ts (and we saw a lot of this in 2021) is what draws the political backlash and gives critics credible ammunition to shoot at journalists who – for ideological or pecuniary reasons – have taken sides in covering political events.

As the by-elections season rolls out in the coming year, let’s remember these things as we put out that story on TV, radio or newspaper.

