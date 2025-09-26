Reporting on sex crimes calls for extra sensitivity

This Sunday (September 28) will be World News Day. The theme is, “Journalism Is the Line”. The celebrations are being championed by the World Editors Forum (WAN-IFRA) and the Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF). As you read this column and engage with the news of the day on whatever platform – as an ordinary reader or as a journalist, let us reflect on what our day (our world) would be like without well curated news and information and the journalists that deliver it, especially in this era of fake news and misinformation. To that, next week. This week’s column is for readers to speak to us. Happy News Day!

Readers have their say

Kakaire Ayub Kirunda: I am writing to you to voice my disappointment about this story: “Nigerian Student raped at KIU – police” (see: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/nigerian-student-raped-at-kiu-police-5195900). It was great that the name of the victim was left out. However, this was undone by the kind of details that are included in the story, that make the victim easily identifiable by the university community.

1. Was it necessary to include the nationality of the victim?

2. Was it important to include the course and year of study of the victim?

3. Did the readers have to know the health facility where the victim is currently getting treatment?

4. Was it necessary to identify the cell where the victim resides?

These details border on indirectly giving away the victim’s identity within her university setting. While giving context to a story is important, when it comes to stories involving victims of sexual violence, reporters and editors need to critically think about how much detail to include to protect the victim. Rape crimes are not like other crimes and cannot be reduced to being like other crimes. In “How the Press Covers Sex Crimes”, Helen Benedict deduced that lifting the lid on the identity of a rape victim comes with “a stigma that links her name irrevocably with an act of intimate humiliation and that whenever somebody hears her name, he/she will picture her in the act of being sexually tortured.” Over to you!

Public Editor: This a very important issue you raise. The short answer to your many questions is that we erred in publishing the referenced story with all those details. This feedback has been shared with the relevant editors so they can revisit the online story and make appropriate edits. You also argued very well why it is important for journalists to protect the identity of victims, and most especially those of sex crimes. Indeed, the NMG Editorial Policy Guidelines are indeed alive to this and emphasises the need to protect the privacy of victims of sexual abuse.

Thus article 26, titled “Victims of sex crimes”, states the following:

“The media should not identify victims of sexual assault or publish material likely to contribute to such identification. Such exposure does not serve any legitimate journalistic or public interest and may bring social opprobrium to the victims and social embarrassment to their relations, family, friends, community or religious order to which they belong. Editors have a moral obligation to ensure they leave no margin of error whatsoever that could lead to the identification of such victims.”

Subsection two of article 5 that deals with the dos and don’ts in reporting about victims in general provides for the only circumstances under which the identity of victims of sexual crimes can be revealed. It states: “We should not identify the victims of sexual crimes. The only exception to this would be where the victim explicitly waives their right to anonymity. If they do that their consent should be recorded.”

John Mary Owor: Please refer to your column, “Whose story do we take on Grand Ethiopian Dam?” – Daily Monitor, September 12.

Your research and analysis of pertinent realistic issues in this regard is exquisite. I have personally scratched my head for long, wondering why basic realities are sidelined here. The answer: colonial era hasty agreements. How I am rubbing my hands in anticipation for your next article on Uganda/Kenya agreement on unit cost of power supplied from Owen Falls Dam with the apparent reality. Public Editor: Thank you for the feedback and the compliments. I will in the near future try to put my mind to the issues of your interest you stated above.



