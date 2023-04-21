The cross is for Jesus, not Minister Kitutu

On the eve of Easter, our esteemed and most engaging reader, Kahunga Matsiko, sent a note about our day’s headline. He wrote:

Refer to your headline, “Minister Kitutu nailed to the cross” (Daily Monitor, April 07). In a society keenly sensitive on matters sacred, this picture would raise agitation and protests. Jesus was never crucified for crimes as committed by Kitutu, et al. And to us who believe in his Divinity, this is a bit too far for comfort. It’s equating Kitutu to Jesus. This is being insensitive on the part of editorial team. Matters faith, cultural, need a second eye before publication.”

Well, a good headline plays on imagery, pun, etc to capture the attention of the reader. The imagery of nails and a cross in this case was therefore spot-on! It was meant to show that the minister was in deep trouble – rightly on wrongly. While this headline, falling on Good Friday, was bound to invoke irony, there was also a possibility that it would stoke some Christian sentiments, as it did with Kahunga.

The same complaint may perhaps have been said about a cartoon published on the same day depicting the Minister Kitutu hanging on a cross made out of iron-sheet cross, with two smaller and similar crosses next to her signifying the two thieves that were crucified with Jesus – Dismas and Gestas. I received no complaint as, I guessed, everyone the saw it focused on the humour.

Cartoon journalism, by its nature, plays on humour and illustrations to dissect complex subjects, usually political and social. Five key elements of a political cartooning are symbolism, exaggeration, irony, labeling, and analogy. They were all manifest in this cartoon.

Yes sometimes the cartoons may be touchy and off-the-mark but that’s a delicate walk open to diverse interpretation. Had the cartoonist put the minister on the smaller cross of Gestas, the impertinent thief nailed on the cross to the left of Jesus, then perhaps the message would have been even better delivered – and the minister would not be elevated to the level of Jesus!

Anyhow, it is important to note that both the headline writer and cartoonist simply intended to use popular imagery – especially falling on Good Friday – to speak to the public effectively. Yes, there is the risk of coming off as sacrilegious but there is a light side to life.

READERS HAVE THEIR SAY

Where are they?

What happened to the space/column; “Where is He/She?” that used to be published in Daily Monitor a few years ago? Notable personalities like Ndugu Ruhankana Rugunda, Sam Kutesa, Kintu Musoke, G.W Kanyeihamba, Edward Rugumayo, etc are out of the public picture yet many citizens may be wondering what the senior citizens are up to! We don’t just want to read about them in the event of a misfortune.

-Musa Kibet, Bugiri Municipality

******

Driving as bad as burning charcoal

I was disappointed by the way you reported the story, “NEMA orders for arrest of commercial charcoal dealers” (Daily Monitor, April 19). It does not challenge the authorities on what should be the alternative source of fuel for people using charcoal to cook food.

You seem to care more about trees and the hypocritical line of the environmentalists who are funded by Western developed countries to impose their fake moral high ground that they care about the environment. We have enough land in national parks and forest reserves to keep environmental disasters in check. Besides, even if the trees are cut to cook food for the impoverished, that is not the end of the world; trees can always be replanted!

The director of National Environment Authority (Nema), I believe, uses gas cookers in his home so he won’t be affected by his elitist directive. What about you elite stopping to use petrol or diesel and begin riding bicycles to show us how deeply you care about the environment! Those fossil fuels are for the elite consumers and they all want us to think that importing gas from Mombasa is cleaner than harvesting charcoal from the nearest forest. The media is supposed to be objective, in this case by also checking on the “affected side” to bring their views too. To you, Nema director is more important than my mother in Nansana who can’t afford any alternative fuel source. So you cannot quote her in your story!

-David Lubega, Kampala