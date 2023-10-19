Things to remember on writing about terrorism

On Tuesday, terrorism reared its ugly head again, this time in the popular Queen Elizabeth National Park in the south-west of Uganda where a foreign couple on honeymoon and their driver-guide were ambushed, slain and their vehicle set ablaze.

Soon, social media was abuzz with graphic images of the scene of the attack and commentary. In times like this, journalists should not just jump into the social media fray and fan the embers of fear, information, misinformation, etc. They should step back and refer to the well curated guidelines on reporting violent extremism and terrorism. These are freely available online, including one by UNESCO, ACME, etc.

Three things must be at the back of your mind: be accurate, be impartial, and be responsible. I share below the nine-point guidelines from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) you may use to rate your coverage so far.

-Reporting on cases of violent extremism and terrorism must be balanced. To what extent the media should give space to perpetrator and the influencing ideology must be the result of serious editorial assessment, which will avoid any generalization.



-In the first reports from the field, journalists will be led by verified facts, while opinions, perspectives and analysis of the event should be conducted at later stage. This means that field reports should be kept separate from the expert analysis.

-Journalists have a responsibility to use official, credible, and trusted sources of information, to check them and, if necessary, protect their identity.



-The information should be conveyed as accurately and as unambiguously as possible in order to minimise interpretation.

-In qualifying the crime, only official information of the institutions involved in the investigation should be used.

-In order to show the extent of the attack, publishing of photographs and videos requires a balance between the protection of dignity of the victims and their families and the interest of the public.



-Victims and survivors must be in the focus of media coverage. For publishing their names, extent and circumstances of the attack, the number of the killed and injured only official sources of information should be used.

-Journalists shall not allow eyewitnesses to interpret and analyse motives of an attack.

-In case of spread of hate speech, panic and fear, the media will use available tools on social media and communication channels to suppress them.

*****

READERS HAVE YOUR SAY

What is left of Mabira Forest?

Kasule, Kampala: Daily Monitor needs to return to the Mabira Forest story. From the information coming through, the forest has been severely degraded. There’s no forest beyond the strip you see alongside the road. It may take an independent investigative media like yours to ask the questions, visit the “forest” and tell us if the above claims hold water.

Public Editor: Thank you for this alert and feedback. It has been duly passed on to the newsroom for action.

Cardinals are Princes of the Church

Ben Kahunga Matsiko: Refer to your story, “Pope-appoints-21-new-cardinals-to-fill-highest-ranks-of-church” (Monitor Online, September 30). Cardinals are Princes of the Church, not ‘so-called’ princes as AFP says in the above story. Is it permissible to edit external sources to manage local sensibilities? Catholics in Uganda and Africa will be offended by this demeaning reference.

Public Editor: Thank you for your query. Yes, the publishing platform takes full responsibility for content sourced from third parties. So errors or misrepresentations in wire stories (AFP, Reuters, AP, etc) should be edited/corrected.

We welcome the paywall, but…

L. Onyango, Tororo: I paid online subscription for your stories and now have access. However, the charge seems to have come without any prior notice. I was very open to buying data with no qualms but this added charge is bound to alienate me. I have never missed visiting Daily Monitor website which I often save for later reading when the battery nears shut down.

Public Editor: The paywall has been promoted for some time, but perhaps a story should have been written ahead of its launch to warn readers. A paywall for our prime content will certainly be an added cost and inconvenience to our regular readers but we hope you that have supported our journalism will understand that this charge is to enable us to continue putting these stories out to you, especially in the face of changed media consumption of the printed newspapers.