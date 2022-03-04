Prime

To edit or not to edit newswire stories?

Author: Odoobo C. Bichachi is the Nation Media Group (NMG)-Uganda public editor. PHOTO/FILE.

By  Odoobo Charles Bichachi

What you need to know:

  • Wire stories, especially those touching on local issues should be given sufficient scrutiny and edited.

This week, Daily Monitor Online published a story headlined, “China puts ‘aggressive’ terms on Entebbe airport loan- researchers” (www.monitor.co.ug, March 1). The story was also shared on social media. 

