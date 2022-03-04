To edit or not to edit newswire stories?

This week, Daily Monitor Online published a story headlined, “China puts ‘aggressive’ terms on Entebbe airport loan- researchers” (www.monitor.co.ug, March 1). The story was also shared on social media.

For many readers, this seemed like a follow up of the controversial story, “Uganda surrenders key assets for China cash” published on November 25, 2021 and later updated on December 5, 2021 following the hullaballoo over inaccuracies in the first story.

As expected, the reactions on social were mixed. Some approved the story with cynical reference to corruption in the country while others questioned the motive of the story and trust of the brand.

One Mbaho Joshua tweeted in response: “Fake news masters at it again. I remember you declaring this airport as Chinese. Which loan are you talking about now? Is China setting aggressive repayment terms to its own or what?”

Mubarak Mugabo tweeted: “You first lied that China is taking over our airport, now you’re reduced to terms, what happened?

Well, very brutal comments here. Considering the controversy the first story kicked up, was there any development taking the story forward. The text of the story did not show that. There only two new things: the source of the story; a USA research firm AidData, and the author of the story; AFP international newswire agency.

Newswire agencies are electronic news-services with a big network of correspondents, stringers and reporters around the world that deliver up-to-the-minute news, usually via the internet, to subscribing media companies and the public. Some of the better known newswire agencies are Reuters, AFP, Xinhua, Itar-Tass, AP, etc.

While the wire services are great in relaying “international” news from where individual media houses may not be able to reach, they are often not so great with “local” news because sometimes the context, facts and background are lost in the filing or editing before distribution. The focus of the stories is also usually for international audiences which can make a local story so distant to a local reader.

Some of these issues were apparent in the referenced story. Take the story intro: “A top Chinese lender has imposed ‘aggressive’ repayment terms on a $200 million loan to expand Uganda’s Entebbe International Airport, US-based research lab AidData said Monday, criticising the bank for forcing the government to repay its debt before funding public services.”

Or the following paragraph: “The airport, built in 1951, was generating about $68 million in annual revenue prior to the expansion project and the money was used to fund public services according to Parks, citing data from the government.”

Many Ugandans know that revenue from the Entebbe airport is primarily used for the airport operations and whatever little or much that comes into the consolidated fund is just part of a pool that finances public services. To therefore pivot this on delivery of services to Ugandans betrays is a limited understanding and context. Ugandans also know that organisations pays their loans from its revenue.

So, wire stories, especially those touching on local issues should be given sufficient scrutiny and edited to remove or add local nuances rather than simply download and feed your audiences.

Kelsey L. Hayes, answering a question “Do we need to edit news received from news agency before publishing in the newspaper?” on Quora.com in 2013 said: