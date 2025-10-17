Treadmill journalism vs news as a product

Many of us have been to the gym at some point, or still do so today. While there, we have perhaps stepped on the exercise machine called the treadmill, which technically consists of a continuously moving belt on which to walk or run.

The treadmill gives us the illusion of running, and in the process, we draw sweat and burn calories. On the treadmill monitor, we perhaps run a “5km distance” per session. But in reality, we remain stationary.

Now compare this to the journalism we wake up to do every morning in the newsrooms. According to Yoni Greenbaum, American Press Institute’s (API) vice president for product strategy, when newsrooms focus on story count, i.e., the number of stories we can churn out a day, and the more, the better, they are on the treadmill. The reporters and editors are doubly exhausted at the end of each day, but what real movement has been made in the lives of the consumers of journalism as a result of the many stories pumped out in the newspaper, radio, or television?

These are the uncomfortable questions and analogies that Mr Greenbaum threw up in his article. “Are you just covering your community? Or are you building something for them?” (API’s Need to Know bulletin of October 6, 2025).

He argued that the above scenario “…is more than just a content treadmill. It’s what I call the Service Trap: the belief that the service we provide is so important that it excuses whatever it takes to get the work done.

The truth is, that isn't a recipe for success. It's a recipe for burnout.” But equally bad, it affects the bottom line. And this is how: “Advertising dollars can’t subsidise infinite churn [of stories]. Social platforms don’t reliably deliver traffic. Audiences are overwhelmed by volume but starved for clarity. Inside newsrooms, burnout is hollowing out the profession. The treadmill isn’t just unsustainable for journalists, it’s also uninspiring for audiences.”

What then should newsrooms do differently to get out of this ‘content treadmill’ and ‘service trap’ that many newsrooms – and journalists – find themselves in? Simple. Return to the idea of journalism as a product (news you can use) rather than as a service to take or leave. Sounds like splitting hairs?

Well, the difference between the two approaches, he argues, is that “…an ‘article’ is a single output. A ‘product’ is a complete experience designed to meet a specific audience’s need with a beginning, middle, and end.”

In further elucidation, he says, “a [treadmill] reporter’s instinct is to find a good story, but a product thinker’s instinct is to find a clear problem — and stories are just one possible solution. When you start with the problem your community is facing, you unlock more durable and impactful answers [stories].”These may sound like hypothetical arguments, but he shares a few examples of stories done as a product; journalism in the health, education, and sports beats and what the service stories would look like. I shall domesticate the examples using one of Uganda’s enduring problems – road safety, particularly around Kampala.

The service approach would be to bombard the audiences with daily reports of the number of accidents, number of injuries and fatalities, location and vehicles involved, etc. The public gets to know what’s happening, alright. But it doesn’t help them stay safe while on the road.

The product approach, on the other hand, would focus not just on the 5Ws and H but on life skills; how to survive on the road. For instance, when to hop onto a boda-boda and when not to. How to drive when you approach a T-junction or a bend. Why drivers should keep left and stay in their lane. Where to cross or not cross the road. Et cetera! Such stories may not end the mayhem, but will be a constant reminder, and who knows, a life or two may be saved.

His parting shot: “An endless scroll of “news” that doesn’t add up to real help over time erodes trust. People don’t abandon journalism because they dislike it. They walk away because it fails to solve their problems.” So, as you plan that story, ask yourself the following: What problem are we solving? Who is this for? How will they use it? How long will it remain useful? “That’s the difference between covering a community and building for it.”