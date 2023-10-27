Two stories, two verdicts, and elephant in the room

Two stories were flagged to me this week. First was Ronald Eporu in an editorial, “MPs should turn to court for defamation” (October 20) about the recent matter of Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake and Rakai Woman MP Juliet Kinyamatama.

“Every woman who is defamed has every right to be incensed and get all the support she can. Daily Monitor’s biased and chauvinistic response was that politicians should grow thick skin, and by implication, she should accept to be called what she is not. Conflicts at workplaces should be settled through internal disciplinary proceedings, before being escalated to courts of law, as per the Employment Act 2006. This is a work related offense since defamatory remarks were allegedly made at her constituency.”

The editorial was, in my view, balanced and brought out the dilemma that may face Parliament’s Committee on Rules and Privileges given that the alleged defamatory remarks were not uttered on floor or even within precincts of Parliament, but out there in public space.

Editorial did not overlook reputational damage that may have been occasioned on MP Kinyamatama. Rather, it argued that MPs do not enjoy the privilege of protected speech outside Parliament, nor do House rules apply outside Parliament, leaving civil court as the best place of recourse.

Second article was a 10-year-old archive story, “Fertility trade: Rented wombs, sperms and eggs,” published in Daily Monitor of March 1, 2013, updated and shared on Monitor social media platforms on October 24, 2023. I was specifically alerted to the comments on the post/tweet on X, viz:

@MarkRutaro: “This is too low from a media house.”

@DrMutungaEA: “Who runs this page? Is it failure to adapt or something else? These are positive advances in science that are bringing back hope to individuals who have tried to get a baby and failed for one reason or another! Those who have problems with their own womb can still get a baby!”

@tgidudu10: “Interesting timing for such a post. What exactly are you trying to communicate? Let’s be serious with what we seek to pass on.”

@aliciatindi1: “Not a nice article here, grow up.”

@un_realme1: “Again with your subscribe to read nonsense! We shall get the news elsewhere!”

@AbelKennedyO1: “What kind of nonsense is this? Where’s the empathy for those unable to have children breed in their own wombs, let alone those without one?” I have left out comments that carried names for ethical reasons.

I shared the thread with editors, asking if they were following the comments. No, they weren’t! I asked why this old story was dusted and shared at this time, as many readers had asked on the thread. That there had been a debate on social media about the subject so it was shared to add to the debate. What exactly was the debate? No response!

While the content of the article has no problem – at least from the context when it was published 10 years ago, sharing it now was mischievous; it was touching the elephant in the room, so to speak, as betrayed by an earlier unethical tweet that was thankfully deleted. This was well understood by the editors and readers commenting.

So what is the take away?

One, an editor’s job is not a casual one. It is an important gatekeeping job whereby every decision on what to publish or broadcast should meet the tenets of journalism (including content and context), add value, uplift, minimise harm, be sensitive especially on gender issues and minorities, answer the “so what?” question, and can be defended at noontime or midnight.

Two, readers and viewers are not foolish. They see through the stories, form opinions, ascribe motives and decide whether the content you put out is worthy or not. Cumulatively, a media house wins hearts or loses them – and with it money and business – by what they print or broadcast.

Three, one of NMG core values inked in the Editorial Policy Guidelines reads: “We nurture a rigorous discipline requiring the selection of content purely on the basis of its inherent news value and not to appease, augment or respond to political, commercial or any other interests. Editors and journalists must test the value of each story, report or article by interrogating the extent to which it satisfies the “so what?” question.”