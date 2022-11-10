Uganda’s satellite ‘launch’ leaves questions on ground

If you were in Uganda early this week and followed news in mainstream and social media, then you would have heard or read about the much acclaimed “launch” of Uganda’s first satellite – PearlAfricaSat-1.

This was Uganda’s landing moment into the space race, we were told!

However as the satellite went into space aboard an American NASA rocket that also carried a similar sized Zimbabwe satellite to the International Space Station (ISS) from where it would be placed into orbit, many questions were left on the ground.

One, Ugandans wondered where on earth this satellite had been built. Was it at Luweero Industries in Nakasongola were the army is reportedly doing some “technology revolutionary” work? Or was it at Kapeeka where Chinese technological partnership was changing manufacturing in this country?

Two, if Uganda had all along been building its first satellite (quite a feat in itself) why the country had not been updated every step of the journey like we have seen with the manufacturing of Kiira EV buses or the armoured vehicles – Buffalo, Nyoka, etc?

Three, what was the cost of building this satellite? Who was involved in actual work? Why and how is this satellite important? And so many more questions!

Some of these questions have since been answered, at least partly. For example, the satellite was built at Japan’s Kyushu Institute of Technology by three Uganda student engineers sent to study there. Was it part of their coursework? Zimbabwe’s satellite was also reportedly built by three students at same institute.

As for the cost, a story in Eos, a science news magazine, of July 2021 indicated that Uganda had committed $2 million for technology, research, and development and another $200,000 to improve infrastructure at Mpoma.

Another story published in December 2021on www.africanews.space gives some background to the programme.

On the same website, another story published on June 2022 quotes Finance Minister Matiya Kasaija’s budget speech where he announced allocation of Shs274.4 billion towards advancing innovation and technological development in the country, and that Uganda would launch its first satellite into low earth orbit in September 2022.

Clearly, this satellite story has been off the radar of the media and the public. Thus coverage, at least on the eve of the launch and after, seemed like the satellite had just dropped out of space into our news pages and television screens. There was scanty background information and some information was simply repeated from officialdom without context.

For example, we were told an earth satellite station would be built at Mpoma in Mukono but the media could have, for context, added that an earth satellite does already exist at Mpoma; built in the Obote I dying years but its old technology may not sync it with PearlAfricaSat1.

Even with its launch and the “droplet” information now available, the public hardly understands anything about how and on what exactly money was spent, why this is a priority, why more money should be spent, etc.

The media therefore has its work cut out to explain to the public a little more, and to ask government some questions. We should not just move on to the next story and leave bureaucrats space to process refund vouchers without scrutiny.

As we can see, the requisitions riding on the moment have already started (see “Govt seeks Shs100b for satellite works”, Daily Monitor, November 09). We know how much was spent on developing Covid-19 vaccine, and where it all ended. This is therefore the time for scrutiny.

Yes, space science is a complicated subject not many journalists in Uganda are already attuned to report on. Interacting with a few scientists and reading on the subject should give some basic grounding.

It will help journalists to know that today small satellites are no longer earth-shaking objects or developments like they were in the 1960s to 1990s. Most, if not all, the multinational communication and entertainment companies – even those operating here – like MTN, Airtel, Dstv, Zuku, et al have their own satellites! It may very much be like drone technology and drones that were once a preserve of advanced militaries but are now available to your wedding photographer.

This should help lower excitement and amazement and allow then to ask hard questions. Remember, feel-good white elephant projects often work well to deflect scrutiny of failure on more critical citizen needs like healthcare, education, employment, etc